Christina Ricci pulled back the curtain on her and Cher’s decades-long rift after they appeared in the 1990 film Mermaids together: “Unfortunately, she's still mad at me.”

As for what turned their connection to stone?. It might have been Première, but they interviewed her, and she said all these things that were not that amazing about me.

” In an effort to explain the quotes, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer attempted to reach out to Ricci.

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“She left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things, and blah blah blah,” Ricci continued. “And she was so sorry, and I was 19, and so I didn't return that message. ”star believes their relationship is just as strained nearly 30 years later. As Ricci shared, “I've reached out to her since and gotten radio silence.

”star, she shared there’s no animosity on her end. In fact, she sees where the 80-year-old is coming from.

“I adore her. She's the best,” Ricci said.

“And I absolutely can 100 percent imagine being Cher and being like, ‘Oh, my God, they misquoted me, and I'm going to call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me. ’ And then the gall of that young person to not return the call and be like, ‘Oh, my God, Cher, it's okay. I love you so much. ’”“Love you, Cher,” she said.

“I love you so much. ”Cher and Ricci played mother-daughter duo Rachel Flax and Kate Flax, respectively, in the 1990 coming-of-age film. And years later, the“Cher took me under her wing, and she recognized that sometimes you could be on a set, and you don’t know exactly what is going on behind the scenes—power struggles, or different issues,” Ricci told.

“And if you don’t know any better, and have no experience, you can think it was your fault. And she never wanted me to feel insecure.

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" But Cher and Ricci aren’t the only stars whose close relationship took a turn. Keep reading for more celebrity feuds…As she explained, "Just...heartbroken. I mean that whole week, you and I spoke about it because I was just... I don't know I found it really upsetting because that's, you know, that's not the way I recall our experience.

" "So...it's sad but I'm kind of... I don't know, I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience is the thing," she continued.

"It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives. So I'm hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that's been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with is such a privileged.

"as the "rudest" celebrity, later explaining that she felt snubbed when Bure once refused to take a picture with her on a red carpet. Shortly after the dig, however, thealum apologized: "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart. I didn't take a picture with you. Ugh!

I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry.

" The two made amends. But months later, Cameron Bure was asked if she expects the Great American Family network, of which she serves as chief creative officer, to feature same-sex couples as leads in holiday movies. She said no, adding, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.

" Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, wrote on Instagram that the actress' comment is "rude and hurtful to a whole community of people. ", after she shared an Instagram Reel of herself applying makeup, writing, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.

"Berk addressed rumors of a falling out with France in January 2024, two months after he announced his exit from. "There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing—and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.

""Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn't put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job," he said on Instagram.

"But I didn't get them hired by getting rid of somebody else. "alum was the rudest celebrity she had ever met, branding him, a "rude, rude, rude, rude little boy" and a "dastardly little thing. ""He goes, 'What are you, what have you done in this industry? '" she recalled.

"And I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me, because I'm gonna eat you up and s--t you out. ' So I was just like, 'You don't know what you're dealing with, kid. '"frontwoman accused Rodrigo of copying her band's album cover for a promotional photo without giving credit, prompting the Disney alum to respond, "Love u and live through this sooooo much.

" however, it seemed their hatchet was buried when Love replied, "Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note .

"that he still had beef with the Oscar winner, telling TMZ in 2020, "I don't have a feud with Tom Hanks. "will remember that iconic line, delivered by Conrad on the season three premiere.

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Their feud began when Montag started dating her now-husbandhit its peak when Conrad accused her and Pratt of starting a rumor that she had made a sex tape with then-boyfriendpodcast, "I have yet to talk to The Rock to this day, and we will have a conversation.

" He shared that he did have a chat with the former wrestler's producing partner, but not the actor himself. "I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise, but stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault," gibson said. "It's not professional, it's not cool.

"Swift and Perry had been in a feud for years, with their rift even allegedly inspiring the former's song "Bad Blood. " The drama, which reportedly started over a backup dancer and competing tours, came to an end after Perry"So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift said in an Instagram video. "This mean so much. "The iconic singers have been feuding since 2004.

While accepting the Classic Songwriter Award at the Q Awards that year, Johnto attendees, "Madonna, best f--king live act? F--k off! Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs in public on stage, when you pay like 75 quid to see them, should be shot.

"star sparked a feud with the series creator in 2008 when she removed her name from the Emmy Awards consideration. Heigl stated that her reason for the move was because she wasn't "given the material to warrant a nomination.

"in 2012. "On some level it stung and on some level I was not surprised," she said. "When people show you who they are, believe them. I carry that with me a lot.

It has served me well.

"It was the New York Fashion Week fight heard 'round the world when Nicki and Cardi got into a heated altercation at theIcon party. The following month, Cardi opened up about the catalyst for the fight with Nicki.

's Art Issue. "I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.

" The real spark of the fight came when Cardi saw that Nicki had allegedly liked and then unliked a tweet about Cardi's parenting skills, which Nicki has denied.tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter," Cardi continued. "I love my daughter. I'm a good-ass f--king mom. So for somebody that don't have a child to like that comment?

So many people want to say that party wasn't the time or the place, but I'm not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.

"Kanye and Taylor first started in 2009, when the "Stronger" rapper took the stage during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. Years later, the two would make up and even become friends, but thatIn February 2025, one day before the Grammys, Kanye updated his Instagram to follow only Taylor.

He added no further comment, and his fellow musician did not respond publicly to the move.supposed feud started when the Queen of Christmas was asked to give her opinion on several singers during a 2003 German TV interview. When asked her opinion on Lopez, she replied, "