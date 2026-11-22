Chris Pratt exited Taylor Sheridan's F.A.S.T. due to scheduling conflicts with Yellowstone. The film, now set for 2027, underwent major creative shifts after the director stepped away to focus on his hit TV franchise.

Chris Pratt is no longer attached to Taylor Sheridan's action thriller F.A.S.T., a project originally envisioned as a major cinematic endeavor for the actor. Pratt, who has transitioned from comedic roles in Parks and Recreation to military action in The Terminal List, initially signed on for the film in 2018. The project was scheduled to be Sheridan's next directorial effort following Wind River, featuring a former soldier recruited by the DEA to dismantle local drug operations. However, the film will not feature Pratt when it finally arrives in theaters in 2027.

Scheduling Conflicts Forced Pratt Out

The primary reason for Pratt's departure was a conflict with Sheridan's television empire. Sheridan, who previously acted in Sons of Anarchy before finding success as a screenwriter, created the Neo-Western American Frontier trilogy. This includes Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River. During the same period, he wrote the script for F.A.S.T., which Warner Bros. greenlit with a budget of $75 million. The studio expected Sheridan to direct this big-budget actioner with a major star attached.

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However, the surprise success of Yellowstone intervened. Sheridan decided to leave the director's chair on F.A.S.T. to focus on the second season of the television series. This decision allowed him to maintain creative control over a show that had become a cultural phenomenon. Warner Bros. was concerned about producing an R-rated film at that budget level without Sheridan's direct involvement. Consequently, the original version of the film was shelved, and Pratt moved on to other projects.

Production Changes and New Director

Gavin O'Connor, known for directing The Accountant, eventually stepped in to helm the project after Sheridan stepped down. O'Connor directed a version of the film that ultimately did not move forward due to budget and rating concerns. The project remained dormant for several years as Sheridan built out his expanding universe of television shows. He produced hit series such as Lioness and Tulsa King, solidifying his status as a premier showrunner rather than a film director.

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Recently, Sheridan resurrected F.A.S.T. as a producer rather than a director. Ben Richardson, who has helmed many episodes of 1883 and 1923, has been appointed as the new director for the 2027 release. Chris Pratt has not returned to the project, likely because he is considered too old to portray the role as currently written. The original premise of a former soldier fighting drug dealers remains central to the plot, but the creative leadership has shifted significantly from the initial 2018 announcement.

Impact on Sheridan's Career Trajectory

Had Taylor Sheridan directed F.A.S.T. in 2019, his career might have followed a different path. He was poised to become the next major director of dark, R-rated thrillers in the style of Walter Hill. A successful big-budget action film could have cemented his reputation in cinema. Instead, his focus on television kept him away from large-scale cinematic thrillers. He directed a mid-budget movie called Those Who Wish Me Dead in 2021, but his television schedule has dominated his recent work.

This pivot has made Sheridan an in-demand showrunner rather than a traditional film auteur. Some speculate that had he chosen F.A.S.T. over Yellowstone, he might be directing the upcoming Call of Duty adaptation today. Peter Berg is currently taking on that responsibility as a director, while Sheridan remains in a co-writing role. The decision to prioritize television has yielded massive success but altered the type of projects he leads creatively.

Acclaim for the Original Screenplay

Despite the production changes, the script for F.A.S.T. remains highly regarded among industry professionals. Sheridan learned screenwriting quickly in his 40s and became known for quotable dialogue and memorable characters. ScriptShadow published a glowing review of the thriller during the late 2010s, praising its fresh approach to a familiar premise. The review highlighted a specific scene where the protagonist discusses wartime trauma with a therapist while flashing back to horrific combat experiences.

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The story shares thematic similarities with Lioness, exploring the murkier side of warfare. The main character leads a misfit band of soldiers into a private war, dealing with the psychological aftermath of combat. Sheridan's lean writing style in his films is often contrasted with his later television work, where some shows have been criticized for being padded to fill episode counts. F.A.S.T. represents a return to the tight, cinematic storytelling that defined his earlier successes like Wind River and Sicario.