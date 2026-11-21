The 2026 American League was a disappointing display of baseball for most teams, especially those not in the AL East.

Padres pitcher Casey Mize delivers during the first inning against the Marlins. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The 2026 American League was a disappointing display of baseball for most teams, especially those not in the AL East, and even more so for the Detroit Tigers, who entered the year with realistic aspirations of winning the pennant only to become sellers at the trade deadline.

Heading into Opening Day, the Tigers had arguably one of the best six-man starting rotations in the game, which was dismantled by injuries, inconsistent play, and then the deadline. So, of those who started the year, only two remain.inked an extension Friday afternoon as the savior of the pitching staff, especially considering their $38+ million arm, Framber Valdez, posted a 4.00+ ERA. So, it seems safe to say that Detroit is in desperate need of reinforcements for the staff.

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Now, both Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal were dealt in early August, and even though there are whispers of a, it seems highly unlikely that the Tigers will get into a bidding war that is likely to push $400 million. However, Mize won't cost half that, and even though he drastically suffered with the San Diego Padres to finish out 2026, there is no reason to believe that he cannot be successful with the organization that launched his career.

Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize pitches against the Yankees. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There is no sugarcoating the fact that Mize did not perform with his new team late in August and September as he gave up 37 earned runs in 10 starts as hitters lit him up, blasting a .306 average.

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Ultimately, that poor display of pitching would work in Detroit's favor as his cost would likely go down even further, and withcoaching staff clearly knowing how to make Mize successful, it is a bet that the front office should be willing to take. Mize started 2026 more than exceptionally as he boasted a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts to complement a WHIP below 1.00, which is why Detroit made a deal with the Padres, because his stock had never been higher.

The former No.1 overall pick by the Tigers is someone that they know inside and out; a pitcher who they clearly can help do his absolute best. He posted 14 wins for them in 28 starts in 2025, and even though he doesn't strike out a lot of guys, he keeps runs off the board.

One has to hope that Valdez bounces back after the disappointment that was his season, but he and Melton cannot do it alone; they will need more help and Mize should get another chance. Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level.

She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.