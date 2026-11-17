Coastal communities could be hit by “double whammy” of high tides and El Niño-induced flooding, experts warn. Many lack coverage.

A super El Niño threatens California’s coastal homes this winter and could expose the state’s widening flood insurance gap, with millions of properties estimated to potentially be at risk but few carrying coverage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects the weather phenomenon to be "very strong" in the upcoming winter months, bringing warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern U.S. and likely wetter-than-average conditions across the southern U.S., from California to Florida. According to the agency’s latest update, El Niño continues strengthening, with chances for a "historic" event exceeding previous El Niños dating back to 1950 now around 60 percent for the October-December and November-January periods.

Also read California Coast Faces Renewed Threat as El Nino Storms Bring Massive Waves and Pier Closures

Earlier this year, NOAA oceanographer and high tide flooding expert William Sweet warned that El Niño could combine with more frequent high tide flooding to cause a "possible double whammy" for communities along both the West and East coast. Other studies back Sweet’s concerns. New research from London-based specialty insurer Atrium released this week found that El Niño winters produce an average of 19 percent more intense storm events along the West coast than non-El Niño years—104 compared with 87.

These storms frequently resulted in flooding, flash flooding, and the increased risk of landslides and mudslides.

"Many are predicting that this winter could see the strongest El Niño of our lifetimes. That will likely mean more storms, more property damage and more losses for real estate owners," Thomas Hobbs, joint head of North American property binding authority at Atrium in London, said in a statement reported by Emerging Risks.

The risk is real: over the weekend, towering waves swept through the northern California coast, with the Bay Area seeing the biggest waves in more than a decade and the National Weather Service office in the area warning against possible surf up to 35 feet on Sunday. Californians on High Alert for Winter Flooding—But Many Lack Coverage Typically, the state sees the worst impacts from El Niño from December through March, "so we’re keeping alerts as we enter that period," George Mejia, Director of Global Humanitarian Response and Director of Emergency Operations at humanitarian nonprofit CORE , told Newsweek.

With the ocean "also running higher than usual, coastal flooding is a real concern," Mejia added.

"The times to watch are the king tides, the highest tides of the year, in late November, around Christmas, and in late January. A big storm arriving during one of those windows is the scenario that worries us most," he warned. From his experience, that means flooded homes, mudslides near burn areas, and families forced out of their homes, sometimes with little warning.

"We’re already seeing big waves and coastal flooding this month," he said. "In our experience, the damage doesn’t end when the rain stops. Families can be dealing with mud-filled homes, ruined belongings, and unsafe housing for months afterward.

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" Despite the potential for a winter of extreme weather for California’s coastal communities, homeowners in these areas are far from ready to face this possible challenge, according to experts. According to private flood insurer Neptune Flood’s April 2026 analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency data, just 1.4 percent of homeowners in the state currently have flood insurance.

That is despite the fact that, according to the company, nearly 2.3 million properties face flood risk over the next 30 years. This makes for one of the largest flood insurance coverage gaps in the country. Which Communities Are Most at Risk? CORE is particularly concerned about California communities that still carry recent burn scars, like those around Altadena and the Palisades in Los Angeles County, along with low-lying coastal neighborhoods and communities near rivers and levees.

"The biggest factor is who lives there," he told Newsweek. "People experiencing homelessness are often sheltering along creeks and riverbeds, right where water rises first," he said. "Families still recovering from last year’s fires may be in temporary housing. Older adults, people with disabilities, renters, farmworker families, and anyone who doesn’t speak English as a first language often get warnings later and have fewer resources.

" Is California Prepared for Potentially Catastrophic Flooding? Counties across the state have started preparing for potential flooding early this year, "and that matters," Mejia said. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide state of emergency on September 21, specifically because of the threat posed by El Niño, mobilizing resources and accelerating flood and coastal protection work months before the winter storm season.

"But preparedness doesn’t stop at the government level. It comes down to whether a family has a plan, gets the alert in time, and can afford to act on it.

" What CORE has learned from the way that disasters such as Hurricane Helene unfolded "is that the gap between a warning and real action is often money and time," he said. "A family may know a storm is coming but can’t afford gas, a hotel night, or time off work. " That is also part of the reason why so many in California—and across the country—lack flood coverage.

Flood damage requires a separate policy from the National Flood Insurance Program or a private flood insurer, which many homeowners either do not know they need or opt not to get to save money. At the national level, only 4 percent of homeowners had flood insurance as of 2025, according to FEMA data. Of the 183,000 California homes in FEMA high-risk flood zones, 65 percent have no federal flood coverage, according to an Insurify analysis shared with KQED.

For those in California whose homes might be affected by flooding but do not yet have coverage, the time to act is now, experts say.

"For Southern California, where the main flood season is typically in winter—January, February, and March, especially—anyone who thinks they may be exposed should consider the issue well before the peak January to March period," Tom Corringham, climate economist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, previously told Newsweek. A 30-day waiting period applies to most new flood policies, unless coverage is purchased in connection with a mortgage. What Steps Can Households Take Now?

Mejia has a handy list of simple steps that California households can take now, before the first big storm of the season hits. Here is what he recommends: According to Mejia, "small steps taken this week can make a big difference" when disaster strikes.

"It’s much easier to move your belongings and leave early than to recover after the water comes in," he said. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Robinson and Tony Phillips.

A super El Niño threatens California’s coastal homes this winter and could expose the state’s widening flood insurance gap, with millions of properties estimated to potentially be at risk but few carrying coverage.in the upcoming winter months, bringing warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern U.S. and likely wetter-than-average conditions across the southern U.S., from California to Florida. According to the agency’s latest update, El Niño continues strengthening, with chances for a"historic" event exceeding previous El Niños dating back to 1950 now around 60 percent for the October-December and November-January periods.expert William Sweet warned that El Niño could combine with more frequent high tide flooding to cause a"possible double whammy" for communities along both the West and East coast.

Other studies back Sweet’s concerns. New research from London-based specialty insurer Atrium released this week found that El Niño winters produce an average of 19 percent more intense storm events along the West coast than non-El Niño years—104 compared with 87. These storms frequently resulted in flooding, flash flooding, and the increased risk of landslides and mudslides.

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"Many are predicting that this winter could see the strongest El Niño of our lifetimes. That will likely mean more storms, more property damage and more losses for real estate owners," Thomas Hobbs, joint head of North American property binding authority at Atrium in London, said in a statement reported by Emerging Risks.

The risk is real: over the weekend, towering waves swept through the northern California coast, with the Bay Area seeing the biggest waves in more than a decade and the National Weather Service office in the area warning against possible surf up to 35 feet on Sunday. Typically, the state sees the worst impacts from El Niño from December through March,"so we’re keeping alerts as we enter that period," George Mejia, Director of Global Humanitarian Response and Director of Emergency Operations at humanitarian nonprofit CORE , toldWith the ocean"also running higher than usual, coastal flooding is a real concern," Mejia added.

"The times to watch are the king tides, the highest tides of the year, in late November, around Christmas, and in late January. A big storm arriving during one of those windows is the scenario that worries us most," he warned. From his experience, that means flooded homes, mudslides near burn areas, and families forced out of their homes, sometimes with little warning.

"We’re already seeing big waves and coastal flooding this month," he said. "In our experience, the damage doesn’t end when the rain stops. Families can be dealing with mud-filled homes, ruined belongings, and unsafe housing for months afterward.

" Despite the potential for a winter of extreme weather for California’s coastal communities, homeowners in these areas are far from ready to face this possible challenge, according to experts. According to private flood insurer Neptune Flood’s April 2026 analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency data, just 1.4 percent of homeowners in the state currently have flood insurance.

That is despite the fact that, according to the company, nearly 2.3 million properties face flood risk over the next 30 years. This makes for one of the largest flood insurance coverage gaps in the country. CORE is particularly concerned about California communities that still carry recent burn scars, like those around Altadena and the Palisades in Los Angeles County, along with low-lying coastal neighborhoods and communities near rivers and levees..

"People experiencing homelessness are often sheltering along creeks and riverbeds, right where water rises first," he said. "Families still recovering from last year’s fires may be in temporary housing. Older adults, people with disabilities, renters, farmworker families, and anyone who doesn’t speak English as a first language often get warnings later and have fewer resources.

"Counties across the state have started preparing for potential flooding early this year,"and that matters," Mejia said. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide state of emergency on September 21, specifically because of the threat posed by El Niño, mobilizing resources and accelerating flood and coastal protection work months before the winter storm season.

"But preparedness doesn’t stop at the government level. It comes down to whether a family has a plan, gets the alert in time, and can afford to act on it.

" What CORE has learned from the way that disasters such as Hurricane Helene unfolded"is that the gap between a warning and real action is often money and time," he said. "A family may know a storm is coming but can’t afford gas, a hotel night, or time off work. "—and across the country—lack flood coverage.

Flood damage requires a separate policy from the National Flood Insurance Program or a private flood insurer, which many homeowners either do not know they need or opt not to get to save money. Of the 183,000 California homes in FEMA high-risk flood zones, 65 percent have no federal flood coverage, according to an Insurify analysis shared with KQED.

For those in California whose homes might be affected by flooding but do not yet have coverage, the time to act is now, experts say.

"For Southern California, where the main flood season is typically in winter—January, February, and March, especially—anyone who thinks they may be exposed should consider the issue well before the peak January to March period," Tom Corringham,Mejia has a handy list of simple steps that California households can take now, before the first big storm of the season hits. Here is what he recommends: Sign up for local emergency alerts through your county or Listos California, and keep your phone’s emergency alerts on; Know where you would go if a storm hits: pick a place to stay and plan a route out.

If you live near a burn area , leave as soon as officials tell you to; Pack a go-bag: medications, IDs and important papers, chargers, water, and anything your kids or pets need; Protect what you can: clear gutters and drains, pick up free sandbags if your city offers them, and move valuables off the floor;Check your insurance: most standard policies do not cover flooding, so ask now rather than after a storm;Check on your neighbors, especially older adults and people living alone.

"It’s much easier to move your belongings and leave early than to recover after the water comes in," he said.