Why buy new? Bag a B9 Audi A4 for less than £20,000

Need a low-key premium exec saloon or estate? A B9 A4 is the answer

You might buy a BMW 3 Series for its performance or a Mercedes-Benz C-Class for its badge, but what about an Audi A4? For its discretion?

Putting sporty versions aside, the A4 saloon doesn't exactly shout from the rooftops. The B9 generation considered here arrived in 2015, at first glance appearing much like its predecessor.

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However, on closer inspection the new model was sharper and more assertive-looking thanks to its sculpted sides, serrated headlights and subtle aero. By adopting Audi's then new front-drive MLB Evo platform, it was a bit longer, too, and slightly roomier. Power was provided by a choice of petrol and diesel engines trumpeting lower emissions and improved economy.

In the petrol corner was a turbocharged 1.4-litre producing 148bhp and two 2.0-litre engines: one produces 187bhp, the other has 249bhp and was reserved for Quattro versions. Diesel engines were represented by a pair of 2.0-litres making 148bhp and 187bhp and a 3.0-litre V6 with 268bhp. Ultra variants of the 2.0 diesels were tuned to deliver even better economy.

From 2017, petrol and diesel engines were identified by a new naming convention, respectively 35, 40 and 45. With the 2019 facelift, the diesels became mild hybrids with revised power outputs. The 134bhp diesel was the 30 TDI, the 161bhp engine the 35 TDI and the 201bhp engine the 40 TDI. The dual-clutch automatic S Tronic gearbox remained a popular option.

Today, there are slightly more petrol A4s for sale than diesels, but if you tow or the idea of 70mpg appeals, you need the latter engine. Being front-wheel drive, the A4 was never going to best the rear-drive 3 Series from a steering and handling perspective. So it's smooth and comfortable instead?

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SE and Sport versions are certainly that, but the larger-wheeled and more stiffly suspended and lowered S Line and Ultra A4s are easily unsettled; optional adaptive suspension brings a welcome improvement. Some owners have reported rattles and buzzes from the dashboard, but otherwise the B9 A4 looks and feels premium. The cabin is roomy, although the driver's footwell is cramped and the pedals are offset to the right. Practical touches include a back seat that splits 40/20/40.

The Audi A4 zeroes in on efficiency, technology and quality - but is it enough to drive compact saloon buyers away from the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class? There are four trims: SE , Sport , S Line and Black Edition .

The most obvious styling changes with the 2019 facelift were restyled LED headlights and a broader and flatter grille. Inside it gained a new infotainment system and the standard fitment of Audi's virtual cockpit. SE trim became Technik. One last thing: from 2017, the so-called expensive car supplement, also known as the luxury car tax, was introduced on new cars costing from £40,000, with or without options.

It's currently set at £440 and is added to the vehicle's regular road tax charge. It starts in the car's second year and applies for five years, meaning that depending on its price when new, a qualifying A4 registered in 2022 is still subject to the charge until 2027.

"Audi has conformed spectacularly to national stereotype with the new A4, giving us aerodynamic and material efficiency to the envy of all of its German compatriot manufacturers. " "My A4 has done 170,000 miles and still drives beautifully. It spends most of its time on the motorway, where it's smooth, quiet and rock-steady. It's a manual, which in my experience is better for quick overtakes.

"My car was registered in 2017, and it's a 2.0 TDI Ultra SE so very economical. It's had a couple of problems: most recently, the ABS light came on and has stayed on. The brakes work fine, though, and it passed its MOT!

"I can't afford to get the system reset, so I'll put up with it for now. The other problem occurred around five years ago, and again involved the brakes. It was a faulty brake pressure sensor that cost £200 to fix.

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" At around 70,000 miles the 2.0 TFSI can start using more oil. All engine types are known to suffer coolant leaks. With diesels, check invoices for records of DPF work. Make sure the S Tronic 'box shifts smoothly .

If it's a Quattro, check the rear diff casting is dry. Test the electronic parking brake, making sure it deploys and releases without fuss. Try a few emergency stops to test the ABS - there have been issues with the control unit. Feel for steering wheel tremble, suggesting alignment or balancing issues.

Listen for noisy suspension on speed humps. Where fitted, cycle through the adaptive suspension settings. Be sure you can tolerate the stiff ride on larger wheels. Lots of A4s are ex-lease cars and while superficially tidy may show evidence of repairs - some good, some bad.

Check panel gaps and for overspray. Feel for damp carpets in the boot and cabin. Be sure the headlights work, because LED units are expensive. A4s wear their mileage well.

A shiny steering wheel and worn pedal rubbers may indicate a higher mileage than displayed. Cross-check MOT mileages online. Be sure the air blower, infotainment and cameras work and your phone connects. Listen for noisy trim and suspension.

The A4 is the subject of no fewer than eight recalls, ranging from a suspect front backrest to, where fitted, a hinged towing bracket with a faulty hinge-locking module . Official Audi servicing isn't the cheapest, but pay-monthly plans ease the pain. To find the right one for your A4, go to the service area on Audi's website and enter its registration number and mileage.

For a 2020-reg A4 2.0 TFSI 40 with 57,000 miles, Audi quoted us 24 payments of £19.99 for the Standard plan . More facelift examples, ranging from 23-reg TFSI and TDI 35 models showing around 40,000 miles up to super-low-mileage 24-reg cars. and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

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