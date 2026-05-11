LIV Golf Liquidates as Bryson DeChambeau Faces Uncertain Future

LIV Golf is liquidating after BC Partners walked away, leaving Bryson DeChambeau without a full-time tour for 2027 despite a DP World Tour offer.

LIV Golf is officially dead. The Saudi-backed league made the decision official in New Jersey bankruptcy court on Thursday, when its lawyers revealed LIV will liquidate its remaining assets.

The final blow came Wednesday when multiple reports said potential new financial backer BC Partners Credit had walked away from a planned $300 million rescue deal. LIV formed in 2021, with its first tournament in June 2022, using unlimited funds from the Saudi Public Investment Fund. It briefly upended professional golf before collapsing. Bryson DeChambeau is the biggest loser on the players side.

Also read LIV Golf is shutting down after scrapping plans for LIV 2.0

DeChambeau Never Signed On to New LIV Model

The two-time major winner jumped to LIV in June 2022, won five times on the tour, and until a few days ago seemed fully committed to its future. He publicly praised the league and reportedly worked behind the scenes to get LIV 2.0 off the ground. But Sports Business Journal reported that DeChambeau never signed on to commit to the new iteration of LIV Golf.

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In a podcast appearance on Figuring Out released last Saturday, DeChambeau said: And we are actually working through that right now for this new model where it will make full financial sense. It is no funny business, no nothing. It is going to be done right. And this is going to be a league, hopefully, that exists forever.

Forever apparently lasted just a few days. Now the biggest question in professional golf is easy to ask but hard to answer: What is next for Bryson DeChambeau? The DP World Tour has offered him full playing privileges for 2027 as the winner of the 2025 U.S. Open. If he accepts, he must submit his paperwork by Nov. 14.

He is already slated to play in a DP World Tour event later this year, the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from Dec. 3-6, which he announced in August. If DeChambeau plays on the European tour in 2027, he could earn his PGA Tour card back for the following season by finishing in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai money list, according to a report.

DeChambeau Faces Complicated Return Path

His path is more complicated than players like Jon Rahm because he stuck with LIV until the very end. That will make it harder for him to work with both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on a possible return in 2027. As of now, the PGA Tour does not seem inclined to grant DeChambeau, Rahm or Cameron Smith an immediate pathway back.

Rahm left LIV before its demise and is playing in a DP World Tour event this week. He said Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship: With the PGA Tour, things are a little bit different. I have not been able to speak to them yet. Until things are finalized, which should be hopefully soon, and then we will see.

I do not know what is in store for us. We know what they did with Brooks. This is different circumstances. I do not know what things are going to look like.

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But it is a pretty good safety net to have that I can play the DP World Tour next year, and if it comes to that, I am really excited to play for a full year. Other stars fared better. Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed left LIV before its collapse. Reed spent the 2026 season on the DP World Tour and is now back on the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau's Legacy Damaged by LIV Decision

DeChambeau, meanwhile, has exemptions to play in major championships thanks to his 2024 U.S. Open win and can play in some DP World Tour events with other exemptions. But his decision to double down on LIV damaged his legacy. He wasted key years of his professional career and now must figure out what he wants to do next, and what he will be allowed to do next. DeChambeau's on-course success varied in 2026.

He captured two individual wins on the LIV circuit, at LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf South Africa. However, he failed to make the cut at three of the four majors this season. His popularity remains strong because of his YouTube and social media presence. He has more than 3 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, and his most recent video racked up 2.7 million views in the seven days since it was published.

Golf fans can still watch him there as he tries to break course records at random courses across the country. It never should have come to this for DeChambeau. He could have walked away from LIV on his own and preserved a smoother path back to the PGA Tour, where wins are more meaningful than any LIV tournament.

Instead, he stayed until the very end, and now he is likely going to be without a place to play full time in 2027. His career might have looked very different if he had stuck with the PGA Tour back in 2022. Instead, he left to try to grow the game, but all he really did was grow his bank account and damage his legacy.