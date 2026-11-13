Dejounte Murray Requests Trade From Pelicans After Sabotage Post

Dejounte Murray has asked the New Orleans Pelicans for a trade, with agent Rich Paul working to find him a new team. The Nets should not pursue him despite their need for a point guard.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray has requested a trade, with his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and team officials beginning to work toward finding him a new home.

The Pelicans then put out a statement and said they are looking into potential trade options. The trade request comes less than two days after Murray took to social media to suggest there was sabotage going on behind the scenes with the team. Following the Pelicans blowout 145-111 home loss to the Nets on Wednesday, Murray took to X, pointing out that the team was 1-8 with him in the lineup this season and 3-0 without him.

Also read Egor Demin returns with 22 points as Nets rout Pelicans 145-111 in dominant Brooklyn win

Murrays Request For Trade

From what is going on INSIDE, this sounds like someone hit you to say this. THE SABOTAGE IS REAL, Murray wrote in the since-deleted post. The former All-Star has had enough of New Orleans, and his time as a Pelican has been quite forgettable up to this point. Across three partial seasons in New Orleans, Murray has averaged 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

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He has appeared in just 54 games in a Pelicans uniform, suffering a fractured hand in his New Orleans debut before tearing his Achilles in January 2025. He returned late last season after recovering from the torn Achilles. Murray is making $32.8 million this season and holds a $30.8 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign after signing a $114-plus million veteran extension in 2023. He was traded by the Hawks in July 2024.

The Pelicans, who hired Jamahl Mosley as their head coach during the offseason, have lost four straight games. Brooklyn always seems to be in the discussion when a star goes on the market, but it should stay away this time around. While the Nets might fit the criteria of a team looking for a point guard, they should not be in the market for Murray. For starters, the Nets most recent game came against Murray, and they dominated.

Murrays Poor Nets Performance

On Wednesday night, the guard finished with only five points, four assists and two turnovers. His output against the Nets was far from impressive and certainly did not leave a good impression if Brooklyn's front office had him on their radar already. While it is impossible to judge a player based off one performance, it has also been hard to be convinced that Murray can contribute to winning anyway.

A former steals leader, All-Star and All-Defensive selection, Murray should be a winning player and easy to fit into any team in theory. However, that has not quite been the case. In his two moves to Atlanta and then to New Orleans, his new teams won fewer games in his first season than they did the year before he arrived.

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Teams Should Stay Away

Obviously, not all of that can be pinned on Murray, but it is worth noting, considering both teams considered him to be a player who would help them win now. There have not been any new reports on New Orleans potential asking price, but the Pelicans have not been willing to deal anyone in their lineup for cheap. So, it seems unlikely the Nets would be getting a fair deal, at least in the short term.