The final hours until the 2026 NFL trade deadline await the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears are two teams that have swung trades to acquire defenders, whether they're big names or depth pieces, and Beane has been pressured to kingdom come to be as aggressive as James Gladstone, Ryan Poles and other GMs.and 28th in EPA per dropback as of Monday, if Buffalo does not acquire anyone of note before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. Heck of a read by Geno Stone on IGB's interception!

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I expect the Bills to utilize these Dime groupings with 3 Safeties on the field a lot the rest of the season. C.J. Gardner-Johnson's release following his one-game suspension for spitting on Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers came with another reason:. After failing to make the 53-man roster, he joined the Bills' practice squad and made his debut on November 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stone tied for the team lead with six tackles while adding a tackle for loss and a pass defended. He was also partially responsible for Davison Igbinosun's first career interception, tipping a Joe Fagnano pass into the air for the rookie corner to snatch.on Monday just before the Bills' game against the Vikings, and if he plays well against Carson Wentz and Justin Jefferson, that may deterDavison Igbinosun has quietly been one of the STICKIEST CB’s in the NFL this season.

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Bills' second-round rookie cornerback out of Ohio State , Igbinosun, may have to face him a few times. If he does, it'll be a great chance to present himself to a national audience as someone on the rise. Igbinosun took the starting cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford from former first-round pick Maxwell Hairston against the Ravens. After three passes defended against the Raiders in Week 6, he tallied another to go with his first career pick in Week 8.

The Bills' defense as a whole rebounded nicely against the Ravens, even if they went up against a third-string quarterback for the majority of the game, and Igbinosun was a main reason for that. Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell is tackled out of bounds by Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, and if they play poorly on Monday night, things may need to change. Buffalo may not have to look outside their organization for help, however. If Thompson were to be elevated, his experience would mesh nicely with a Buffalo defense that does not have a player whose first season in the league was earlier than 2018.

Regardless, Monday night's game will be very telling as to whether Beane will or will not feel the urgency to make a trade acquisition to aid the defense. Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024.

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He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.