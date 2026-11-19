I’m 68, and I’m still working as a family doctor. Why? Because I enjoy it and because I’m filled with rage at the unnecessary suffering I see all around me.

For baby boomers, home-cooked meals, fewer snacks and more everyday movement were part of a way of life - Getty Images/Caroline Cortizo I’m 68, and I’m still working as a family doctor.

Why? Because I enjoy it and because I’m filled with rage at the unnecessary suffering I see all around me. I wasn’t surprised by the recent University College London research revealing that Generation X is reaching middle age in poorer health than baby boomers like me did at the same age – because the waiting room of my surgery has completely changed. Every day, I see middle-aged people with obesity, mobility problems and walking sticks.

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I go and collect each patient partly because watching how they walk tells me something about their health. But I remember a world that was so different, and in many ways, much better in terms of health.. Now, 40 years on, we have around 600 in roughly the same demographic – a 10-fold increase. The UCL findings reflect that.

Among people born in 1970 , 32 per cent were living with obesity in their early 50s, compared with 26 per cent of baby boomers at a similar age. Yet health was their highest-rated priority. But valuing our health does not necessarily make staying healthy easy. My generation did not grow up discussing step counts or protein targets.

But some healthier habits were built into ordinary life, and we have lost more of those than we realise. Dr David Unwin, 68, pictured at his surgery in Southport, believes the secret to better health lies in the simpler eating habits of his childhood - Paul Coopersince the 1950s and 1960s , when I was growing up. The most startling thing was that there were no supermarkets where we lived.

We didn’t have a car – in those days, only one in three households did – so, for my mother, shopping involved walking, taking the bus and carrying heavy bags. My mother also had a full-time job in a factory, three children and, on top of that, she cooked everything from scratch. She wasn’t unique; my aunt and grandparents did the same.

On Sundays, she would prepare meals for the week: meat and potato pies, tuna fish pie, things topped with mashed potato that would keep in the fridge. Dinner was meat, vegetables, potatoes and gravy. There might be pudding, a piece of cake or seasonal fruit afterwards – this wasn’t a sugar-free childhood. After the war, Mother thought wasting food was a crime, so the rule was absolutely no pudding unless you finished the first course.

It meant none of us were fussy eaters, because if you didn’t finish it, you’d have to watch your siblings eat the pudding! In the 1950s, Sunday roasts and home-cooked meals were the norm, with leftovers often used to feed the family throughout the week - Getty Images/Heritage Images At school, there was no tuck shop, and generally the kids were fit and slim.

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Snacking was rare – if we were hungry after school, we got milk and a big chunk of cheese. On Fridays, we were allowed a single tube of sweets; that was it. We also sat down to eat. In our family, eating while walking down the street was considered common.

Even fish and chips, a terrific treat, generally came home to the kitchen table. We never ate in front of the television. The rule was that you stayed at the table until everyone had finished, including my mother’s coffee. There was talking and laughing about what had happened at school.

I do remember my excitement when fast foods started to creep in during the 1970s. My mother started buying Arctic Roll and Vesta beef curry; we thought it was very exotic. But they were still just an occasional treat. The food world began to change in the late 1970s and 1980s as Generation X grew up.

Convenience foods became more firmly embedded in family life, microwave ownership rose, vegetable consumption declined, and fast food, fizzy drinks, ready meals and takeaways made feeding a household easier, especially around work. What had been an occasional novelty in my childhood increasingly became an everyday option. Compare buying petrol then and now. When I was young, an attendant filled the car, so there was no reason to go inside.

Now you walk past sweets, crisps, chocolate, alcohol and cigarettes. It’s like “Death Alley”. Food is now constantly available, even when we weren’t planning to eat, and fast food andare formulated to be addictive – to be the perfect combination of sugar, salt and fat to maximise cravings and reach what manufacturers call the “bliss point”.

One US study suggests that Generation X’s early exposure to ultra-processed foods has led to greater addiction among those in middle age, compared with people like me who grew up a decade or two earlier. What this can lead to is central obesity – fat around the abdomen – and insulin resistance, when the body responds less effectively to insulin.

No matter what you’re worried about – whether it’s dementia, heart attacks, strokes or cancer – central obesity and insulin resistance matter to you. Insulin resistance is also linked to problems such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and fatty liver. It can leave people feeling tired and weary, and this affects their mental health too.

What worries me is that every generation is developing type 2 diabetes at a younger age, and this means more years of complications affecting the circulation, kidneys and eyes. When I was growing up, exercise was baked into our lives, rather than being a scheduled gym visit to break up a sedentary job. Without a car, we walked to school. At school, there was regular PE and football.

At home, we were often bored, so we played outside. We had one black-and-white TV and no phones to entertain us. You couldn’t socialise unless you went out to find your friends. There was also less of a fear culture – aged 10, in the holidays, I could head into the countryside alone or meet friends.

The rule was simple: be back in time for tea. Plenty of Gen X children remember similar freedoms, but the longer-term shift is striking. In 1975-76, the majority of children walked to school, with an estimated 74 per cent of trips taken on foot in Great Britain. By 2014, walking accounted for 46 per cent in England as car ownership became widespread and parents worried about risks from traffic.

Most children used to walk to school, with 74 per cent of journeys made on foot in 1975-76, compared with just 46 per cent in 2014 - Hulton Archive/ExpressI don’t pretend my childhood was free from worry. We were reasonably poor, and I worried about money because my mother did. But the times were less materialistic – I didn’t feel I had less than my friends, and I wasn’t worried about not having trainers with a particular logo.

Now I see Generation X parents feeling pressured to provide a mountain of Christmas presents for their children. Generation X patients seem crushed between responsibilities. As people live longer and have children later, I may see a mother whose adult children live at home while she also cares for her own mother with dementia, worries about money and works a full-time job. She feels guilty wherever she is and will say: “There’s nothing left for me.

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” Stress impacts all aspects of health, and there seems to be less community support and engagement. I see whole families in restaurants scrolling on phones instead of talking. There is one childhood habit I wouldn’t bring back – we had to sit at the table until my father finished his cigarette. He smoked in the car, on buses and at the cinema.

As children, we breathed it in, and nobody knew that was a bad idea. There were no phones and no distractions at the dinner table - Haywood Magee/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Reducing exposure to tobacco has been a marvellous public health improvement, and very few of my patients smoke now. Alcohol is more complicated. In my family, opening a bought bottle of wine was rare.

Grandpa made his own, but buying it was expensive. Men went to the pub; women rarely did. For Generation X, drinking every day seems quite common. Women in particular are drinking more than their mothers or grandmothers did, and this is a problem because women are more vulnerable to some types of liver damage than men.

Drinking at home most evenings is a habit I would encourage patients to question. Alcohol is not harmless simply because it comes in a wine glass with dinner. The first thing I suggest to my patients is to go back to how we ate before fast food. Reduce or eliminate snacking, and if you must snack, eat something healthy such as nuts.

Improve the quality of your breakfast: instead of sugary cereals, could you have scrambled eggs? Cut out sugary drinks. And when it comes to treats, they should happen once or twice a week, not be something to reach for throughout the day. Many of my patients spend £10 or £15 a week on convenience foods.

I ask them whether some of that money could go towards healthier whole foods, so they can start cooking some meals. Not all the meals, but some. Borrow from my mother, who was batch cooking on Sundays before it was known as that. Dr David Unwin recommends ditching sugary cereals, cutting back on snacks and batch cooking - Paul Cooper And cook with your children; it’s fun.

My mother gave me responsibility for Tuesday tea when I was about ten. I enjoyed looking through recipe books with her and having the power to decide what we would eat. I went to university able to cook and taught my friends. Once a week was all it took to start learning.

I see the difference changing your diet can make at my own surgery. In our published study, 94 of the 186 patients who chose a lower-carbohydrate approach achieved drug-free remission of type 2 diabetes. Exercise improves just about everything health-wise, but in my practice, I find it helps to sort the diet first. Telling an exhausted person to exercise more can leave them feeling inadequate when they cannot manage it.

As with boomers, make exercise part of your day. Stairs anywhere are an opportunity. If you see a flight, could you go up and down it? Walk more briskly.

One patient in his fifties, who had had a stroke and whose diabetes subsequently went into remission, told me he was exercising in his lounge with a pair of bricks. He was so proud of his muscles: “Feel this, doctor, feel this,” he would say. You don’t need an expensive gym membership to start. But individuals cannot do everything.

I would tax unhealthy ultra-processed foods and make whole foods, preferably locally grown, much cheaper. That would help poorer families. Ultimately, my message is simple: prioritise protein and green vegetables, recover cooking skills and build movement into daily life. We needn’t recreate the past to learn something useful from it.

Dr David Unwin has been a GP at Norwood NHS Surgery in Southport since 1986. A fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners and the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine, he won NHS Innovator of the Year in 2016 for his work on type 2 diabetes and chairs the scientific advisory committee of Preventive Health Collaboration.