Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Mutually Agree to Break Up After Three Years of Dating

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have mutually agreed to break up after three years of dating, with sources saying the scrutiny of their relationship became overwhelming and distracted from his coaching job.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have mutually agreed to break up after three years of dating, according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail on Sunday.

The insider said that rather than let things get more complicated or allow resentment to build, Belichick, 74, and Hudson, 25, mutually agreed that breaking up was the best thing for both of them. The source claimed the couple's relationship pulled focus away from his job as the North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach. Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson took a step back from their relationship so he could focus on football.

Also read Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Most Unforgettable Moments Together

Reasons Behind the Split

A source told the Daily Mail that the couple mutually agreed to break up. The insider shared that Belichick was thinking about taking the next steps with her, getting engaged, getting married, and building a future together, while also dealing with the constant attention and outside scrutiny that came with being in such a high-profile relationship.

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The source alleged that the public scrutiny became overwhelming for both Belichick and Hudson, who found that their relationship started to become bigger news than either of them ever wanted. Jordon had opportunities like Dancing with the Stars and several other outside projects, but everything surrounding their relationship seemed to turn into a distraction and were reasons she did not do certain things, the source claimed.

Belichick was allegedly thinking about the future with Hudson, but the scrutiny of their relationship became overwhelming for both of them. Belichick and Hudson reportedly made a conscious decision not to tell anyone when they broke up late last year to avoid another media circus before Belichick's NFL season started. Since news of the split broke on Friday, Belichick is now having to deal with a distraction at the worst possible time.

Private Breakup Becomes Public

He would much rather this stayed under wraps, the source said. It is certainly not the way he wanted this week to unfold. They still care about each other, still support one another, and have no desire to turn their split into something ugly, the insider stated. The former New England Patriots head coach, meanwhile, called the claims that Hudson was overly involved in his coaching duties just a flat-out lie.

Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level, a source told us in December 2024. Age is just a number to them. Belichick and Hudson first met on a flight in 2021 and reportedly started dating in 2022, making their red carpet debut together in December 2024 at the Museum Gala in New York City.

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As recently as a week ago, Hudson was spotted on the sidelines supporting Belichick and the Tar Heels against Syracuse. TMZ's bombshell report came as a surprise last week, as the pair have been appearing at events together throughout 2026.