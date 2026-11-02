Why Bicentennial Man Remains the Best Isaac Asimov Adaptation

An analysis of why the 1999 film Bicentennial Man starring Robin Williams is considered the superior Isaac Asimov adaptation compared to modern series like Foundation.

Apple TV's television series Foundation has recently become the most significant on-screen translation of Isaac Asimov's literary works in the modern era. The show's success on the platform has allowed it to adapt various aspects of the source material, with the fourth season of the series expected to continue documenting its centuries-spanning, space-faring tale. While the narrative takes liberties with the original novels, it successfully pulls its core story from the pages of the sci-fi writer's famous book series. This modern adaptation has opened doors for further cinematic explorations of Asimov's complex universe.

The Legacy of Earlier Asimov Films

Before Foundation established its foothold in television, Asimov's literary creations had already been adapted across a wide array of movies, long before the streaming era gave his work a new home. These previous adaptations have varying levels of quality but all deliver something new to the author's original work. Notable examples include the Soviet-produced movie The End of Eternity and the sci-fi thriller Nightfall. Perhaps the most popular adaptation is I, Robot, a 2004 film loosely inspired by Asimov's Robots series that starred Will Smith. This film, along with others, demonstrates the versatility of Asimov's concepts when transferred to the big screen.

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Bicentennial Man Stands Above the Rest

Among all the cinematic interpretations of Asimov's bibliography, one film is widely considered the best adaptation of his work: the 1999 sci-fi comedy drama Bicentennial Man. This movie predates Foundation by decades and pulls its narrative from both Asimov's 1976 novelette of the same name and his 1992 follow-up novel The Positronic Man. The story follows Andrew Martin, an NDR series robot who acts as a servant to the Martin family. The narrative spans 200 years of his life, starting with his service under family patriarch Richard Martin, played by Sam Neill, as he develops a desire to become human. Robin Williams delivers a poignant performance as the android at the center of this emotional journey.

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Cinematic Achievements and Box Office Results

Bicentennial Man was directed by Chris Columbus, who is best known for writing screenplays for classic adventure films like The Goonies and Gremlins, alongside directing the first three Harry Potter movies. Nicholas Kazan served as the screenwriter, having previously written films like 1996's Matilda and 1998's Fallen. The film plays on the idea of what it means to be human, balancing drama and comedy to give its leads plenty of material. Despite having a substantial $100 million budget, the film was unable to succeed at the box office, garnering just $87.4 million during its run after its release on December 17, 1999. However, this commercial performance did not stop it from receiving significant critical recognition, including an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup.

Future Adaptations of Literary Works

Asimov's books have only been adapted into 10 movies between 1966 and 2014, with most pulling from short stories and two being derivative of the Robots book series. The author wrote over 500 books across his career, many in the realm of sci-fi, thus opening the door to plenty of stories that could be put onto the big screen. Potential projects include the young adult series Lucky Starr, featuring space adventures starring its titular protagonist, and the award-winning standalone book The Gods Themselves. This latter book features parallel timelines and universes, which could make for a mind-bending tale that works as a film. Because of this, Foundation could easily be just the start of additional adaptations, all waiting to be pulled out onto the big screen, perhaps even rivaling the quality of Bicentennial Man.