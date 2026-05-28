Why Barcelona Signed Anthony Gordon Instead of Marcus Rashford

The Newcastle United winger will cost significantly more in terms of a transfer fee.

Barcelona wasted little time in setting up for next season, moving within days of La Liga wrapping for 2025–26 to strike an agreementThe England winger is expected to become a Barcelona player pretty imminently after the clubs shook hands on a $81.6 million and was hoping to see the club utilize a buy option set out in the original agreement that priced him below market value.

There has long been hesitance from the Blaugrana to do that. The decision to then spend more than double the money on Gordon, who arrives in the same position, took plenty of fans by surprise.appearances this season, compared to only eight in 26 Premier League matches. The Liverpool-born star also scored against Barcelona in the league phase, one of three appearances against the club he will now join. The cost will be spread over a longer period.

| Marc Atkins/Getty Imagesand the key is amortization—spreading the cost of signing and paying a player’s salary over the full term of their contract. Barcelona could have spent just $35 million on signing Rashford on a permanent basis, yet a higher annual salary and shorter contract likely wouldn’t have made the 28-year-old significantly cheaper for the reigning Spanish champions overall.

The deal will pay Gordon slightly less than Rashford is believed to have been on during the loan and also spreads the transfer fee over two years more. As it sits, the annual outlay isn’t going to be much different. But, in Gordon, Barcelona have a similar player who is more than three years younger, with room still to improve. At almost 29, Rashford may not get any better than he is right now.

The Catalans could also potentially resell Gordon in three or four years, whereas an investment made in Rashford now could be almost completely lost by 2029. Marcus Rashford is waiting for a Barcelona offer that may not now come. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images) Barcelona signing Rashford hasn’t been formally ruled out just yet and the player is reported to be holding on to hope until a time when that is the case.

But one anonymous club official is quoted byRashford’s options would appear to be reintegration at Manchester United, who do have a call for a left forward, or a move to a new club—either in England or abroad for a second time. READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FCJamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC.

Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.





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