Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' and Jesse Eisenberg's 'The Debut' are among the Oscar hopefuls heading to the Marrakech Film Festival.

Why ‘Artificial,’ ‘The Debut’ and Other Oscar Hopefuls Are Kickstarting Their Awards Campaigns in Marrakech Taking place as campaign season for the Academy Awards heats up, the Marrakech Film Festival has become an important stopover for A-list actors and filmmakers.

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Amazon Debuts $30 Streaming Bundle That Includes Starz, BritBox, AMC+, MGM+ and PBS Masterpiece In One Place Credit Rémi Bonhomme, now in his sixth year as artistic director, for mapping out a “strategic vision” that plants the Marrakech Film Festival squarely on the award-season circuit.

“Being at the end of the year, at the beginning of the Oscar campaign, Marrakech has really become one of the important stops,” Bonhomme says. Hollywood tastemakers agree, with AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer among those who made the trip last year, underscoring the festival’s importance at a time when foreign members are becoming an increasingly influential voting body within the Academy.

,” Luca Guadagnino’s buzzy Sam Altman biopic, starring Andrew Garfield, and “Paper Tiger,” director James Gray’s crime drama starring Miles Teller, Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, will be feted with gala screenings in Marrakech as they vie for coveted Oscar nods. There’s also a robust contingent of films that will be representing their countries in the best international feature race, with 11 such titles tapped for this year’s lineup, among them Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu’s Cannes-winning social drama “Fjord,” starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, and Rwandan debutante Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo’s Cannes Camera d’Or winner “Ben’Imana.

” That so many Oscar contenders are playing in Marrakech speaks not only to its strategic placement on the calendar, but to a carefully considered approach to its scale — what Bonhomme describes as the festival’s “human size” — that affords maximum exposure for all the films on offer.

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“The question of the visibility the festival gives to films is very important, and for me, it’s at the heart of the work I’m doing — both for those films campaigning for the, but also for the first and second films of the competition,” Bonhomme explains. “We really support them in a very tailor-made way, because those films will be seen by the whole delegation of distributors that we invite.

Distributors come to Marrakech with not so many films to watch, so they have real attention to give to these films. ” That fact gets to the heart of what he describes as “the spirit of the festival,” which in its curation puts an emphasis on “being tailor-made” and ensuring “people have time to meet. ”“Marrakech is a place of encounters — between artists, between artists and the audience,” he says.

“We’re not a market. I don’t use the word market. It’s meetings, workshops — which makes a big difference. Because people are not overwhelmed with too many meetings, too many people.

” It’s precisely why he believes “the amazing artists that we gather every year come back. ” While other events in the region offer a dedicated platform for African and Arab filmmakers, few, if any, manage to also attract quite such a dazzling constellation of Hollywood and international luminaries, with jury president Marion Cotillard, Oscar hopeful Guadagnino and screen icons John Turturro and Jeff Goldblum — the focus of a special tribute — all walking the red carpet this year.

“We are a festival where the artists we invite have time — they have time to meet with each other, which is not really often, especially when we speak about the biggest figures we invite every year,” says Bonhomme. “This idea, the human-scale vision of the festival, is both for the audience, for the younger filmmakers, for the people from the industry, but also for all the big names that are coming and coming back to the festival.

” Take the French screen star Cotillard, who Bonhomme calls “a very close friend of the festival since the very beginning,” or Guadagnino and Gray, both of whom have served as jury president in previous editions. They’ll be taking part in the festival’s Conversations series alongside two-time Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu , who last year served as the patron of the Atlas Workshops.

This year that honor will go to Brazilian auteur Kleber Mendonça Filho, who in the midst of his 2025 Oscar campaign for “The Secret Agent” also made a pit stop in Marrakech.

“We managed to create a very special place and open a real dialogue that’s quite unique between established filmmakers and emerging talents,” Bonhomme says. “I think this possibility of both accompanying emerging voices while also creating this bridge with the biggest names in world cinema…makes Marrakech a very, very special and unique space.

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”Joining Cotillard on this year’s jury are Danish actor Claes Bang ; Luxembourg actor Vickey Krieps ; French British actor Emma Mackey ; French actor and director Gilles Lellouche ; Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania ; British filmmaker Andrew Haigh ; French Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy ; and Moroccan director and producer Saïd Hamich Benlarbi . They’ll be awarding the festival’s top prize, the Étoile d’Or, to one of the 14 features from first- and second-time directors playing in the main competition.

Among them are a trio of world premieres.

“Alkebulan,” by Moroccan director Yassine Marco Marroccu, is an adventure film set in the Sahara in the 1960s and Italy in the 1930s. Iranian Norwegian filmmaker Farzad Samsami, meanwhile, arrives with “Waves of Silence,” a moral drama about migrant shipwrecks, shot in Morocco and starring Amine Ennaji.

Finally, “Cairo Shadows” is an intimate thriller from directors Rani and Salem Massalha that’s set in the Coptic Christian community in Egypt. Alongside “Artificial” and “Paper Tiger,” the festival’s gala screenings strand will present Noah Segan’s “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” with lead actor Turturro in attendance, and Laïla Marrakchi’s “Strawberries,” which will represent Morocco in the international feature Oscar race.

The section also includes two world premieres: Brazilian director Fellipe Barbosa’s “Leila and the Night,” inspired by the life of Moroccan photographer Leila Alaoui and starring Roschdy Zem and Marina Foïs; and Egyptian filmmaker Omar Hilal’s “His Weakest Creatures,” which pairs Egyptian stars Ahmed Helmy and Hend Sabry together on screen for the first time. The host nation, meanwhile, is well represented, with 11 films playing across its various sections.

Describing it as “a good year for Moroccan films,” Bonhomme also points to a trio of movies shot in the North African country — Barbosa’s “Leila and the Night”; Samsami’s “Waves of Silence”; and “The Roses of Marrakesh,” by Italian filmmaker Ginevra Elkann — as evidence that “we have more and more international filmmakers coming to shoot in Morocco. ”This year’s event included two last-minute additions that were set to premiere at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, whose 2026 edition was cancelled after an escalation in the conflict between the Kingdom and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who targeted several Saudi cities.

Bonhomme says the Marrakech fest already “expressed our solidarity with the team of Red Sea,” adding, “It’s always very sad news when a festival has to cancel. ” While stressing that Morocco is far removed from the Iran conflict and the ongoing war in Gaza, he notes that “festivals are alive, so festivals are always reflecting what’s happening in the world, especially in this region.

” “We welcome at the festival lots of filmmakers coming from countries that are directly affected by the war . We also welcome films that deal directly with the current war,” he says.

“We also are in North Africa, which is a region that is also very protected from what’s happening in the Middle East. So we have the possibility in Marrakech to still be a safe place where we can give a certain resonance of what’s happening there. ”The Business of Being a Business Manager; ‘The Secret Reading Club of Kabul’ Directors on Finding Inspiration and Courage