One San Francisco couple says they've parked their car in their driveway for 10 years with no problems. Then, out of the blue, they received three $108 citations. But they are not alone. The city says officers won't discern between a car totally blocking a sidewalk and those that encroach just a few inches.

One San Francisco couple says they've parked their car in their driveway for 10 years with no problems. Then they received three $108 citations. Parking tickets are an unpleasant part of life in San Francisco.

You finally find a spot, get a ticket anyway. The city did make it easier for residents to park legally in their own driveways, but 7 On Your Side found out, you can still get a ticket there. Bobby Khanna and his wife, Krupa Patel, parked in the driveway of their Marina District duplex for 10 years.

Also read Pubs, paperbacks and punts – why this quaint UK city is made for an autumn getaway

"Two cars in our driveway for 10 years, not a single problem," Khanna said. "All of a sudden, we started getting tickets and everything changed. " Out of the blue last summer, they found a $108 ticket on the windshield of their SUV. It claimed they were blocking the sidewalk.

The couple says they were stunned.

"Look at how much space is left over '' Khana said. "I mean, you know, I think if you got a group of people to come and look at it and say, 'Are you blocking the sidewalk? ' they would all say, 'No.'""My car juts into the sidewalk area just inches, but the sidewalk is 14 feet, so no pedestrian is obstructed," Khanna said. 7 On Your Side measured it with them.

Turns out their SUV extends about 16 inches past their property line and over the sidewalk. But they argue there's still plenty of room to pass.

Advertisement

"We're encroaching in the space, but we're not blocking it,'' Krupa Patel said. "We've seen people walk with their families, their strollers, wheelchairs go by. "They weren't alone. Several neighbors received tickets too.

They say another neighbor, upset over being towed, had called the city to ticket everyone on the street.

"He said, 'I think you towed my car, and, you know, now you have an enemy,'" Khanna recalled. "I told him I didn't. I never would do that. But after that we got those tickets.

" 7 On Your Side found plenty of other cars extending over San Francisco sidewalks, with no ticket in sight. So why are some drivers cited and others aren't?

"I have a limited number of parking control officers. They can't be everywhere, all at once," said Viktoriya Wise, the San Francisco Director of Streets.

"Sometimes they just don't happen to come on your street that day, maybe when you parked and blocked a sidewalk. " The city says parking officers can't catch every violation. Sidewalk citations are often complaint-driven.

"If you're violating the law, you're going to get a ticket. You might not get one for a little while, but eventually you will," Wise said. She added that officers won't discern between a car totally blocking a sidewalk and those that encroach just a few inches.

"We do not use our judgment, like if you parked only three inches so you don't get a ticket and you parked maybe a foot and you do,'' she said. "I have to enforce the law fairly and unilaterally, because it is a state law that says no portion of your vehicle can be on the sidewalk. " She said it may seem unfair that many violators only get a ticket if someone calls the city's 311 hotline.

Advertisement

But she says officers will cite violators randomly while on patrol. The issue drew the attention of Mayor Daniel Lurie, who released a video to show how to park legally in a San Francisco driveway.

"We're still having some people blocking the sidewalk,'' Lurie says in the video. "No part of the car can be over the overhang. "CA DMV bans Waymos from operating on state freeways after Bay Area traffic incidentsIn 2022, 7 On Your Side helped a couple fight a ticket for parking in their own driveway. Now, SF city government is updating their property rules.

The city once made it illegal to park in a driveway if it's directly in front of a house. Lurie's administration did away with that law. Now he says residents have to make sure they are not blocking a sidewalk, making life more dangerous for pedestrians and people in wheelchairs. An ABC7 analysis found San Francisco issued 21,852 sidewalk-blocking tickets last year.

That compares with 18,026 violations in 2016. Wise said it seems to be harder for San Franciscans to fit today's new cars into their garages and driveways. It's not that space is tighter, she said. It's because cars are bigger, Data shows cars are growing an average of just under a half inch per year in length, and about a quarter inch in width.

One analysis says vehicles on average are nearly two feet longer and two feet wider than they were back in 2013. In part, it's because consumers want bigger cars -- as SUVs and light trucks now are hugely popular. Also, fuel efficiency standards are looser for big cars, providing an incentive for car makers to build and sell them. Another factor, more stringent safety standards require larger vehicles to fit the added equipment.

Bobby and Krupa park one car sideways in the driveway and the other on the street -- where, of course, they just got a street-sweeping ticket. As parents of a toddler and a newborn, they say, worrying about parking and having to leave one car down the street poses extra daily grief.

"Living in the city is difficult already,'' Khanna said. "I love the city, I've lived here 10 years but it's made it to a point where, you know, I do think about leaving the city. "7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues..

As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. If we are able to assist, we will reach back out to you.

CA DMV bans Waymos from operating on state freeways after Bay Area traffic incidentsMother, 2 children arrested for allegedly stealing $2,000 in merchandise from Bay Area malls: police