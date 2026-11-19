Colorado’s high school football season has been marred by bad behavior and scandals. We are left with a bad taste in our mouths as the playoffs continue with no accountability amid separate accusations of racism, bullying and hazing at two …

Holy Family’s Logan Welch works to take down Mead’s Noah Chapala during the Class 3A quarterfinal game between Holy Family and Mead at Mead High School on Nov. 22, 2025.

Colorado’s high school football season has been marred by bad behavior and scandals. We are left with a bad taste in our mouths as the playoffs continue with no accountability amid separate accusations of racism, bullying and hazing at two different schools.and lost to Pueblo West last week in the 4A playoffs despite a finding that fans and others with Lutheran had engaged in racist, harassing and discriminatory behavior towards opposing teams during the regular season.for a reported hazing incident, the details of which are being kept from the public and from the state’s governing board for school activities.

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Have local school officials lost all sense of perspective? In the grand scheme of things, sports only exist to serve Colorado students, and there must be consequences when players, teams and the systems that support them are instead harming students. The onus of that responsibility falls on school and district leaders who should be self-reporting infractions to the Colorado High School Athletics Association.

CHSAA’s bylaws clearly prohibit hazing and also espouse “zero tolerance” for racism, but the system isn’t allowing them to act. The Colorado High School Athletics Association issued a warning and probation to Lutheran High School officials after reports from other schools showed “a concerning pattern of behavior across multiple events and sports that extends beyond any single isolated incident.

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” Historically, CHSAA has removed teams from postseason play for much smaller infractions — Longmont High School had to bow out of the playoffs in 2025 because they accidentally allowed an ineligible player onto the field. Longmont self-reported the mistake and then was denied a playoff bid.

In sharp contrast, CHSAA allowed Lutheran’s football team to continue playing in the postseason even though two teams had forfeited games during the regular season rather than put their students in an environment where they would face overt and malicious acts of racism.from the reported disgusting behavior that included calling Black cheerleaders “Harriet Tubman,” using belts to make whipping noises in the stands and yelling “go back where you came from. ” That should be CHSAA’s role, not as punishment but to protect students.

As for school officials at Lutheran, their behavior can best be described as circling the wagons to protect their team. When accusations first came to light, the response was to deny and, of course, to keep playing football. While school officials have said they will cooperate with the terms of their probation, there has been no indication that the school will take any action on those accused of harassing and intimidating teenagers based on the color of their skin.

Lutheran parents should demand more from their school leaders. Meanwhile, at Mead, the criminal investigation is ongoing, and police have refused to release the report, saying that it is still in draft form. We do not pretend to know what happened at the school, but we do know that parents were notified about the incident in a formal email from the school and that police are investigating.

The school and/or the St. Vrain Valley School District should have reported the incident to CHSAA so the organization could take appropriate action. CHSAA has said they do not do investigations and rely on schools to provide them with information. We would hope that schools that fail to self-report violations of CHSAA bylaws face harsher punishments than those that self-report.

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Instead, the St. Vrain Valley School District and Mead High School officials are keeping details of the incident to themselves and letting the team play in the playoffs. Part of the problem is that the Mead Police Department is also refusing to release records about the incident, saying that the police report is in draft form and is not ready for release.

We can’t help but wonder if the department is delaying completion of these public documents until after the playoffs. The right thing to do is to release the documents now since they are a matter of intense public interest. Hazing is so pervasive and so frequently swept under the rug that schools and districts have got to act swiftly to send the right message.

Students who are accused of hazing must face consequences in the school, especially if the matter is serious enough to warrant a referral to police. We fear that allowing the team to continue in the playoffs sends a message to any victims of the hazing that they will not be protected by the school.

Victims of hazing are often reluctant to blow the whistle because of this very behavior — protecting perpetrators, covering up the incidents and hoping it doesn’t disrupt the season. CHSAA has done a good job in recent years, stepping up its enforcement of bad coaching behaviors — including thefor violations of student contact and recruiting rules. The organization exists for two interconnected reasons: ensuring a fair playing field for all student activities and protecting students.

CHSAA has an opportunity to send a clear message about the dangers of hazing, bullying and discrimination and how aggressively it will handle future incidents.