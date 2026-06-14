Why Apple TV Models Last for Over a Decade and What to Expect in 2026

An overview of Apple TV longevity based on personal experience, with tips on extending its life and a look ahead at the upcoming model expected to support Apple Intelligence.

The longevity of Apple TV models is a topic that many users, including myself, have experienced firsthand. By still owning the Apple TV 3, a first-generation Apple TV 4K, and the 2022 Apple TV 4K, I can confidently say that all of these models last for a remarkably long time.

The Apple TV 3, released in 2012, lost support for YouTube in 2021, had AirPlay capabilities for DRM-enabled content removed in 2022, and Netflix remained available until 2024. With those impressive numbers, it is easy to see that even without 4K resolution, it survived for a long time before losing compatibility with almost every streaming platform. The first Apple TV 4K, released in 2017, still receives software updates through tvOS and supports all major streaming services and apps.

Although it has become slower over the years, this device can easily exceed 10 years of support, which is a significant milestone for modern technology. However, the longevity of an Apple TV also depends on how it is used, similar to a regular television. When you buy a new TV, the old one often moves to another room, and this cascading pattern extends its useful life. With Apple TV, it is the same.

I had my third-generation Apple TV 4K in the living room with a Samsung NeoQLED 8K, the first-generation Apple TV 4K in the bedroom, and the long-retired Apple TV 3 on a regular TV at my mother's home for AirPlay and select streaming services. This strategy keeps the device functional for years beyond its prime, as it still provides easy access to streaming services, a nice UI, and compatibility with Apple devices.

However, to maintain the same performance as day one, upgrading to a newer model may be necessary. Recently, some users noted that the latest Apple TV 4K feels slower in 2026, and they are right-the performance is not what it used to be, especially with more demanding software. This does not mean you should discard your Apple TV 4K, but it makes sense that the device has aged.

If you are planning to upgrade your Apple TV in 2026 or purchase one for the first time, I highly recommend waiting. A new Apple TV model is expected later this year, and it is rumored to support Apple Intelligence and the all-new Siri that will likely be announced with iOS 27. It will feature a new processor, more RAM, and Apple's own connectivity chip. Unlike the current generation, this will be the only Apple TV with Apple Intelligence support.

If the rumors are accurate, interacting with Siri on the new Apple TV could be a groundbreaking experience. While previous upgrades were mainly for better specs, this model could make the set-top box ideal for gaming and provide a fluid TV experience while serving as a hub for Apple services like Music, TV, and Fitness+. There is even speculation that Apple might tweak the Siri Remote once again.

The exterior design is expected to remain similar, but this Apple TV is anticipated to follow in the footsteps of previous models and last for years to come. That means the next time you need to upgrade your Apple TV might be in 2036, which is not bad at all





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