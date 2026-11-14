Why AP called Mississippi’s US Senate race for Scott Colom

The Associated Press called Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race for the Scott Colom just before 5 p.m. CT after officials in Jackson County updated its vote count with an additional 2,173 votes. The update put Colom up by 4,669 votes out of 962,237 counted, or 0.5 percentage points.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom greets supporters at a campaign volunteer breakfast after the election at Brent’s Drugs in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

Audio articles are automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited the story; however, this audio has not been reviewed for accuracy and may contain errors. Colom led Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith by 43 votes following the final election night update in Mississippi, which arrived at 2:03 a.m. CT from Pike County.

Also read Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate, Ending 44-Year Streak

Not only has Colom’s lead grown larger as counties in Mississippi have completed their vote count and reported on the outcome of their review of provisional ballots in the days since, but he’s won the vast majority of these final updates — in every region of the state and in all but the most Republican counties — by a large margin. The AP called the race for the Colom just before 5 p.m. CT after officials in Jackson County updated its vote count with an additional 2,173 votes.

The update put Colom up by 4,669 votes out of 962,237 counted, or 0.5 percentage points. To come back and take the lead, Hyde-Smith needed to win these final vote updates in Republican-leaning counties such as Jackson. Instead, Colom won the update in Jackson by just over 1 percentage point. The AP estimates there are fewer than 12,000 votes remaining for county election officials in Mississippi to review before the deadline Friday for counties to certify their election results.

Advertisement

Many of those votes left to count are provisional ballots, which are called affidavit ballots in Mississippi, and a good number may not ultimately be counted once they are reviewed and assessed by election officials. There is no recount law in Mississippi: Hyde-Smith would need to persuade a court to order a review of the election. In many states, the standard for conducting a recount is a margin of 0.5% percentage points between the top two candidates.

We use our own and third-party cookies and similar technologies to enhance and personalize your experience, analyze use of our website, and conduct marketing. For more information about these technologies, please see ourThe technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.

The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user. The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.

The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.