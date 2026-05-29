Why Anwar Ibrahim could call Malaysians back to polls early

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he would consider calling snap elections if his unity government struggles to maintain public support after years of coalition negotiations and compromise.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he would consider calling snap elections if his unity government struggles to maintain public support after years of coalition negotiations and compromise.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim signals possible snap election as strain grows within Malaysia’s ruling alliance. / Reuters Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said he would consider calling snap polls if tensions within his ruling alliance worsen. The next general election is not due until February 2028, but Anwar may seek the consent of the country's king to dissolve parliament earlier. Media reports suggest an election could be held as soon as July.

An early election would also serve as a test of whether Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government can sustain public backing after years of coalition negotiation and compromise. The outcome could set the tone for Malaysia’s approach to economic reform, accountability for corruption, ethnic politics, and its balance between Western partners and China. Malaysia is a federal system, and most state polls are usually held alongside the federal election every five years.

But political instability since 2020 has led to some state governments collapsing before the end of their terms, breaking the election cycle. Three states are due to hold polls within the next year - Johor and Malacca on the Malaysian peninsula, and Sarawak on the island of Borneo.

The country’s Election Commission said in February that an early general election would allow the state polls to be held concurrently, reducing costs,Anwar took office in November 2022, forming a "unity government" comprising his Pakatan Harapan bloc, former rival Barisan Nasional , and a handful of other parties after a general election that ended in an unprecedented hung parliament. The administration has been praised for restoring stability after a period of political infighting since 2020 that saw three prime ministers in as many years.

Romania summons Russian envoy after drone crashes into apartment buildingAnwar has also faced pressure from BN's once-dominant United Malays National Organisation over a royal pardon for former prime minister and UMNO leader Najib Razak, who has been in prison since 2022 for his role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal. Malaysia has enjoyed steady economic growth and a jump in investment during Anwar's tenure, but public discontent has grown over rising living costs.for fuel and other basic needs.

But its energy subsidy bill has ballooned to around 7 billion ringgit a month as a result of the US-Israeli war on Iran, straining its finances. Anwar may be pushed to seek a fresh mandate ahead of any move to trim subsidies or raise fuel prices, analysts have said.

The opposition is currently led by PAS, which took over leadership of the bloc this month after its key partner Bersatu, headed by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, fractured due to internal rifts that saw more than a dozen party leaders sacked. Anwar may also face challenges from two of his former cabinet ministers, Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who left the ruling coalition earlier this month to lead a smaller party.

Whether Anwar moves to dissolve parliament may come down less to constitutional calendars and more to whether current conditions offer the best opening to secure longer-term political stability. Romania summons Russian envoy after drone crashes into apartment buildingItaly seized late mafia boss Messina Denaro's assets worth $232MTrump threatened or attacked 15 countries during his presidency: CNN





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