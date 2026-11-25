Amelia Dimoldenberg has ended her Chicken Shop Date series after more than a decade, saying panic attacks and the difficulty of finding real love led her to step away before she resented the show. The final episode airs this week.

Amelia Dimoldenberg has revealed she quit her show Chicken Shop Date because it was hampering her chances of finding love in real life. The comedian, 32, said the series left her feeling isolated and that she had her first panic attack and then her second within a week before deciding it may be time to end the show.

She explained she wanted to end it before she started resenting it, ahead of the final episode which will be released on YouTube on Friday. The presenter announced the news on her Instagram page with a note scribbled on a napkin that said: All good dates must come to an end. She wrote in her caption that it is now time to move on from this adventure and onto a new one.

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To me the show is my very own romcom and I have loved creating so many stories for you to watch, she wrote. I am so grateful to everyone who has followed me on this journey and found some joy in these episodes. Dimoldenberg began questioning the future of her talk show about 18 months earlier after experiencing two panic attacks in a week.

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After talks with her therapist and much thought, she decided to step away and break up with the series before it became all-consuming or turned into resentment. All of my emotions felt so much more visceral, she wrote. I had started seeing a therapist a few months earlier in the hope that they might provide an answer as to why I was feeling so flat, so low, so confused.

The 32-year-old host continued: The last time I felt like this, it led me to break up with a boyfriend. But now I was single, and unfortunately, I could not pin this all to a man who was dragging me down. Naturally, questions started coming up around work. I was at the helm of a job I had created for myself, I was in complete control of every aspect of it.

For over ten years, I had assembled a show, a brand, an identity with such care and detail, how could it be something I wanted to free myself from? It became clear I was in a relationship more all-consuming and self-defining than any I had been in previously, she wrote. But when a relationship must come to an end, your body might tell you first, then your brain.

Real Life Dating Became Harder

Then you just know. She also said playing the role of a serial dater on camera left her feeling isolated and made real-life dating harder because people often approached her with preconceived ideas. I thought the more famous I became, the more likely it was that someone would fall in love with me, she said. If anything, playing a decade-long role of the serial dater has made my real dating life challenging.

People often meet you with a preconceived idea of who you are, their curiosity misplaced. I am so proud of my success, but it has isolated me in some ways. The series began as a magazine column when she was just 17 years old, originally starting as a column for a youth club magazine in Northwest London.

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It ran in print for two years before moving to a video form in 2014, where she teamed up with a camera operator she met at university to film a date with UK rapper Ghetts. The premise of her programme was interviewing celebrities in local chicken shops on a date setting as she quizzed them on their life with a deadpan expression.

From Youth Column to Celebrity Interviews

Amelia, who began the series by interviewing artists from the rap and grime scene, said she delusionally believed she may fall in love with someone on-camera. She mused why would not a celebrity want to be with me, and admitted she has had crushes on guests who appeared on the show. Over the years she has spoken to stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Billie Eilish, Cher, Paul McCartney, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

After more than a decade of bringing the series to audiences, Dimoldenberg began to feel it was time for a change. The comedian explained that she had begun to outgrow both her 20s persona and the show itself, noting she could not evolve the dynamic inside it. She revealed her professional dating career is over and would wrap up her show with a few final dates, the last of which airs this week.

Final Episode and Future Plans

A finale is scheduled to screen in theaters across the United States and the United Kingdom on Tuesday, before arriving on YouTube this Friday. Dimoldenberg wants to move on to new creative ventures, including starring in and developing a romantic comedy about a journalist and a celebrity. In her personal essay, she wrote: I now have a new ex, a relationship I am proud to say I have left lovingly and one I will cherish forever.

Like any past love, it will accent and haunt my work and life as long as I live. And I am so grateful for that.