On Sept. 8, 2019, a 22-year-old rookie from Memphis, Tennessee made his NFL dreams come true, debuting in his first career game under the bright lights of the i

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard celebrates with quarterback Cam Ward after rushing for a thirty-six yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On Sept. 8, 2019, a 22-year-old rookie from Memphis, Tennessee made his NFL dreams come true, debuting in his first career game under the bright lights of the iconic AT&T Stadium. A Week 1 rivalry battle between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys finished with a dominant 35-17 home win, and the rookie recorded 13 carries for 24 yards.

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Prior to returning to his home state in 2023, Pollard played his first five NFL seasons as a Dallas Cowboy. In the navy and silver, he blossomed from RB Ezekiel Elliott's backup to taking over the starting position and earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2022. In Pollard's half-decade tenure with the Cowboys, he had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and led Dallas in rushing twice.

Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard runs with the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Dallas with Pollard made the playoffs three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, including a monstrous 31-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in the Wild Card, which was the final game of QB Tom Brady's unprecedented career.

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Since his departure, the Cowboys haven't won a playoff game again. Over the previous few weeks, the former Cowboy has had an unbelievable resurgence for a running back in his age 29 season. Since Week 7, Pollard leads all running backs with five rushing touchdowns and is tied for the most 20-plus yard rushes.

Furthermore, he ranks in the top-10 for running backs in rushing and receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, It's important to note that Pollard didn't play Week 9 due to Tennessee's bye, and his stats are being compared to running backs who have played one more game than him in that stretch. Across his last three games against Cleveland, Cincinnati and Jacksonville, Pollard is averaging 130 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns per game.

Pollard became the first Titan to record at least 390 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in a three-game stretch since future Hall of Famer. The Titans were averaging a league-low 11.6 points per game, which has improved to a ninth-best 25.5 since Week 6.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Cowboys' defense has been heavily scrutinized, especially after a falling out with future Hall of Fame talent EDGE Micah Parsons that led to a franchise-altering trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas hoped to make a strong push for the playoffs after spending big in the offseason to improve their weak defense. However, they're is in second place in the NFC East with a middling 4-6 record, trailing the New York Giants, who have a 5-3-1 record despite losing their starting quarterback for the season in Week 2. A loss to Tennessee would be devastating for their playoff hopes, especially if the Giants defeat Jacksonville on Sunday.

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The Cowboys have scored the second-most points this season with 286 while allowing 282 points, which is the third-most in the NFL. Dallas has a near one-to-one scoring-to-points allowed ratio.

Pollard will be the focal point of the Titans' offensive attack on a Cowboys defense that allows 154.1 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry, which are both league worsts, Over the last three weeks, Pollard has averaged more than 4.8 yards per carry and 93 rushing per game. Tennessee has been giving the starting back a workhorse role all season, preparing him for a perfect matchup like this one against Dallas.

When facing a fellow bottom-10 run defense in yards per rush and yards per game, Pollard dominated with 117 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry against the Bengals. The Cowboys' defensive struggles this season could lead to a high-scoring dogfight with an improving Tennessee offense led by a charging Pollard.

Tennessee has a legit chance of upsetting the Cowboys, who are 1-4 at home this year, and it all ties back to the latter's former RB. Isaiah is an award-winning journalist and photojournalist. A graduate from the University of Kentucky, he has previously been published by BloodHorse, KY Insider, and the Kentucky Kernel for multimedia sports coverage. Isaiah is a Tennessee Volunteer at heart bringing his local expertise to Titans coverage.