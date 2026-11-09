Why a South Korean city is turning to a U.S. college to outsmart AI?

Through civic participation and liberal education, South Korean educators hope to 'quietly stitch the fabric of our democracy…before it unravels beyond repair.'

Through civic participation and liberal education, South Korean educators hope to"quietly stitch the fabric of our democracy…before it unravels beyond repair.

"Student Ma Yeonwoo, center, raises his hand during a Great Books summer camp seminar about Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein at the Toegye elementary school in the city of Chuncheon. Teacher Han Kyoung-min, to Ma's right, leads the discussion. CHUNCHEON, South Korea —"Is the Frankenstein monster human?

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" a teacher asks students at the Toegye public elementary school in Chuncheon city, some 50 miles east of Seoul, as they discuss Mary Shelley's novelThe class's discussion then shifts to whether artificial intelligence is human. "No," Ma Yeonwoo responds, because humans created AI, and although it is intelligent, it"has no creativity. " In the"Great Books" model, teachers do not lecture, they only guide discussions. There are no majors or elective courses.

Students do not seek answers from outside sources such as the internet and rely only on their readings, their own reasoning and class discussions with their peers.

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"If only the teacher talks we can have one idea, but if we all debate together, like, we can get many ideas together," he says.have shown a post-COVID drop in South Korean reading skills, after decades in which South Korean and other East Asian students outperformed their American counterparts. Another is South Korea's rapid adoption of AI in education. 51% of South Korean students say they use AI chatbots to study at least once a week, according to Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development figures.

Students also face intense competition to pass college entrance exams, which piles pressure on them down to the pre-K school level and prompts many South Korean families to send their children to cram schools to gain a competitive edge, or to foreign schools to escape the system. Incheon National University Professor Lee Yonghwa guides a Great Books summer camp seminar at Chuncheon High School.

Lee, a St. John's College graduate, established South Korea's first Great Books program at his university in 2019.

"We all feel that this system leaves students with no time to read and think," because they're too busy memorizing facts to pass tests," says Lee Yonghwa, a professor of English language and literature at Incheon National University, where he co-founded South Korea's first"Great Books" program in 2019. But now, Lee laments,"Korean students are even losing their old capacity to memorize facts because they collect facts and ideas mainly from A.I.

" And if they can't reason and think independently, he adds, they can't judge the quality of the results that AI generates for them. The limitations of their educational system motivates many South Koreans to look for alternatives, from education overseas, to educational experiments at home.

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"As someone who went through this system, I felt those limitations keenly," Chuncheon Mayor Yook Dong-han said in an interview at city hall. "When I became mayor, I wanted to introduce a different kind of education and a distinct educational philosophy to the city of Chuncheon. " Chuncheon draws visitors from neighboring Seoul to enjoy its mountains, lakes and rivers, and dakgalbi, a local dish of grilled or stir-fried marinated chicken.

There are now 120 college students and some 770 younger students taking the"Great Books" program in South Korea, and 40 teachers in training, according to Lee Yonghwa. Although the program is still in its infancy, Yook says it represents a"small but revolutionary achievement — a breakthrough that challenges established practices," and generated interest among participating students that has exceeded his expectations. Student Shin Donghyun reads from Martin Luther King, Jr's.

Letter from a Birmingham Jail at a Great Books summer camp seminar at Chuncheon High School. They discuss King's ideas about what kind of laws are just and unjust, and which laws citizens should obey or disobey. Lee Yonghwa says he's impressed that students connected King's letter to their own country, such as in 2024, when citizens and lawmakers defeated former President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to put South Korea under martial law.

That fits the purpose of the"Great Books" model, in which"each seminar table really becomes a miniature republic, where ideas clash but people cooperate," St. John's College President J. Walter Sterling wrote last year in an Through civic participation and liberal education, he adds,"we quietly stitch the fabric of our democracy…before it unravels beyond repair. "NPR does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.