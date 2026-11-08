Why a Domantas Sabonis Trade Makes Sense for the Raptors (And Why it Doesn't)

The Toronto Raptors will have an interesting decision to make if the Sacramento Kings decide that they want to trade Domantas Sabonis. Toronto has demonstrated

Oct 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis is introduced during player introductions before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Toronto Raptors will have an interesting decision to make if the Sacramento Kings decide that they want to trade Domantas Sabonis. Toronto has demonstrated interest in Sabonis forThe connection is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, as Eric Sperlazza from Kings On SI ranked the Raptors as thewhy the Raptors would want to make a move for the veteran centre, however there are also some legitimate questions about his potential fit with the team.

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On the offensive end of the floor, Sabonis' ability to act as a facilitator as a centre would give Toronto's offense another dimension. Sabonis is a great passer for his size, which means that on paper he would compliment Scottie Barnes' playmaking ability seamlessly. Barnes and Sabonis create an intriguing partnership alongside Kawhi Leonard. Barnes could act as the primary playmaker, while Sabonis would provide another reliable option around the basket and in the post.

Sabonis also leads the NBA in rebounds, as he is currently grabbing 14.6 boards per game. His ability to establish control of the glass makes up for some of his other limitations on the defensive end of the floor. The Raptors would not be acquiring him to become an elite defender at the centre position, and they could optimize their rotation to minimize Sabonis' weaknesses.

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Sabonis' offensive production and rebounding ability is very appealing, but his defensive limitations are difficult to overlook. The Raptors' identity is built around being a team that is more than capable of competing on both ends of the floor. Their acquistion of Leonard this offseason further cemented that identity.

Therefore bringing in a centre who needs defensive support would complicate things. Another potential hold up for Toronto would be the financial implications of acquiring Sabonis. The Raptors would need to part with significant assets in order to bring in Sabonis, likely including RJ Barrett and either Jakob Poeltl or Immanuel Quickley. The problem then becomes figuring out if its worth it to disrupt the flow of the current team in order to acquire an immediate offensive upgrade.

Rocco Moschella is a contributing writer for Toronto Raptors On SI. During the fall of 2025, he worked with Fan Feed Network, covering sports news and developing digital media content.

In addition to writing for On SI, Rocco is a freelance PR and social media content strategist for clients across various industries.