If you're in the market for a budget-friendly laptop, chances are good that you've either considered a Chromebook or that they've come up in your research. Unlike a PC or Mac, Chromebooks run on Google's Chrome-based operating system, ChromeOS, which looks and performs similarly to the Chrome web browser.

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly laptop, chances are good that you've either considered a Chromebook or that they've come up in your research.

Unlike a PC or Mac, Chromebooks run on Google's Chrome-based operating system, ChromeOS, which looks and performs similarly to the Chrome web browser. Inexpensive, user-friendly, and lightweight are typical pros associated with a Chromebook machine, be it a laptop or all-in-one setup. Chromebooks you can buy today are far more capable than the models of years past.

However, like most consumer tech offerings, there are definite downsides to using a Chromebook. First up, running ChromeOS limits the range of software your Chromebook can support.

Moreover, web apps can feel restrictive, especially when compared to their desktop versions. Generally speaking, though, if you're shopping for power and versatility, you're likely better off with a Mac or PC. So, without further ado, let's dig into our roundup of reasons why a Chromebook may not be the right computer for you. And what better way to kick things off than to talk about CPU and GPU capabilities, or lack thereof?

If you're a full-time video editor looking to take your workflow on the go, a Chromebook isn't going to be a great fit. In order to keep costs low, Chromebooks aren't usually equipped with anything latest and greatest, at least as far as CPUs and GPUs are concerned. Underpowered processors like the Intel Celeron are often used by Chromebook manufacturers like Lenovo and Acer, and these chips are great for lightweight tasks.

What they're not great for is anything beyond lightweight. Even if you're not a content creator, a Chromebook may start slowing down if you have a lot of browser tabs open, or if you're running more than one desktop app simultaneously. This isn't to say that no Mac or Windows machine will ever take a performance dip, but these more advanced computers are usually equipped with stronger processors and extra RAM, on top of better graphics cards.

There are souped-up Chromebooks out there that come with a Chromebook Plus label, but we'd still recommend a Mac or Windows PC over one of these more advanced ChromeOS devices. Traditionally, Chromebooks work best when you're working in a web browser or using ChromeOS apps. But if Adobe Creative Suite or Houdini modeling software are programs you use every single day, you should cross a Chromebook off your list.

Over the years, Google has done a lot to expand the capabilities of ChromeOS. Nowadays, the operating system is able to run Android apps you download through the Google Play Store. And with a bit of technical know-how, you can even get Linux apps running on certain Chromebook models. That said, a Chromebook isn't the best choice if you need access to desktop software you'd find on a PC or Mac.

Are you a Microsoft Office 365 power user who's always working in Word and Excel? While ChromeOS will let you use web-based versions of various Microsoft 365 tools, the desktop versions tend to offer more advanced features and settings. The same goes for Adobe Creative Suite, Final Cut Pro, and most AAA PC games.

Then there's software like Pro Tools that doesn't even have a web-based version of the app you can use in ChromeOS. Here's a good rule of thumb: if your daily workflow requires Mac or Windows software that doesn't have a web-optimized version you can use in ChromeOS, you should look elsewhere. Classically, Chromebooks have relied on internet connectivity to get the job done.

But unlike the early years of ChromeOS, when a dropped Wi-Fi connection meant you were barred from using Chrome web apps, Chromebooks can now do a fair bit of offline work. Apps like Spotify and YouTube now have offline options, and you can access just about anything in Google Drive without an internet connection. But there's still a lot of the ChromeOS experience that leans on a network connection.

While Chromebooks aren't ideal for running resource-heavy AAA games, many users take to cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. That means you won't have to worry about your machine being underpowered, but without a strong Wi-Fi connection, those servers are off the table. The same goes for any software that doesn't have a native ChromeOS app - you are essentially cut off unless you reconnect to Wi-Fi.

Modern Chromebooks offer far less built-in internal storage than their Windows or Mac counterparts. There are plenty of 64GB machines on the market, as well as 128GB, 256GB, and higher. But if you're looking for a Chromebook with a full terabyte storage or more, you will have to pay a significant premium.

Additionally, the storage on a Chromebook is often limited to a single drive, which can make it difficult to expand your storage capacity. Of course, one workaround is to invest in an external hard drive that's compatible with your Chromebook model. ChromeOS is also a bit infamous for not supporting various file types, which can make it difficult to transfer files between your Chromebook and other devices





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