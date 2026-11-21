Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs recruit talent from anywhere on the planet, but it's always nice when top-tier players are local. That's far from the only re

Five-star 2027 guard Jalen Davis watches Gonzaga take on New Mexico State at McCarthey Athletic Center during his recruiting visit to Spokane. | Photo by Erik SmithThat's far from the only reason Gonzaga is so enamored with Bremerton native Jalen Davis, a 5-star combo guard ranked No. 13 in the 2027 class at 247Sports.

Gonzaga also has a strong track record of recruiting talent from the Puget Sound region, landing star guard Steven Gray , walk-on guard Cade Orness and standout sophomore Davis Fogle during Few's tenure. Five-star 2027 guard Jalen Davis smiles while watching Gonzaga take on New Mexico State at McCarthey Athletic Center during his recruiting visit to Spokane.

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| Photo by Erik SmithDavis isn't just a great athlete from a small 2A high school; he's a bona fide 5-star talent who led Bremerton High School to a state championship as a junior, and followed that up with an electric showing on the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit this summer. Basketball is a family affair for Davis at Bremerton, where he plays for his father, head coach Miah Davis.

Together, the two have helped turn the school into a high school basketball powerhouse. Bremerton High School head coach Miah Davis, father of five-star Gonzaga recruiting target Jalen Davis, reacts during the Bulldogs’ game against New Mexico State at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Erik Smith Playing for Slow Grind Elite, Davis averaged just over 23 points per game while shooting 49% from the field.

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He added 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game as well, and showed elite touch at the rim and an innate ability to get to the free throw line - where he converted 87% on a whopping 7.5 attempts per game. Davis played all over the place this summer, including Greece for the Adidas Next Gen Tournament, Italy for EuroCamp, the NBPA Top 100 camp in South Carolina, and Section 7 in Arizona.

Perhaps his most impressive performance came at Section 7, when he got off a plane from overseas, arrived at the gym, and hung 30 points in the first half against Millennium High School and top 5 recruit Adan Diggs, who has since At 6-foot-4, Davis combines positional size and length with the ability to play on or off the ball. His elite decision-making, natural scoring instincts and competitive approach make him an intriguing fit at Gonzaga, where he'd team up with the Bulldogs' lone 2027 commit to date, Dooney Johnson.

How Jalen Davis could fit into Mark Few's future backcourt Johnson is a 6'5 combo guard from Milwaukee, WI, who Gonzaga landed a commitment from over a year ago. The Zags were in on Johnson very early, sending assistant coach Zach Norvell out to recruit the high-level scorer and defender from the Midwest.

Johnson rocketed up the rankings during an outstanding summer playing for Team Herro on the Nike EYBL circuit, and he now ranks No. 21 in the 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson and Davis would be the most electric backcourt recruiting class Gonzaga has ever had, even over the tricky trio of Jalen Suggs, Julian Strawther, and Dominick Harris.

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Five-star 2027 guard Jalen Davis watches Gonzaga take on New Mexico State alongside two friends at McCarthey Athletic Center during his recruiting visit to Spokane. | Photo by Erik Smith Both are comfortable playing on or off the ball, and both can attack downhill, facilitate the offense, and have shown promise defensively.

Both guards bring versatility, scoring instincts and defensive potential, and while there's still room for growth as perimeter shooters, the overall talent level in Spokane if Davis joins Johnson would be exceptional - making Gonzaga's second season in the Pac-12 a must-watch campaign in 2027–28. Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021.

He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport.

He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.