Why 1-Legged Fox Gives Spurs Major Game 5 Advantage

OKLAHOMA CITY — De'Aaron Fox might still be nursing a right ankle sprain in the Western Conference Finals, but he's good enough to suit up. With one caveat. 'I

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox moves the ball up court in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center.

| Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images OKLAHOMA CITY — De'Aaron Fox might still be nursing a right ankle sprain in the Western Conference Finals, but he's good enough to suit up. With one caveat.

"I don't feel great," he admitted during morning shootaround ahead of Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, "but I'm able to play. "listed their All-Star point guard QUESTIONABLE for the first two games of the West Finals before downgrading him prior to tipoff each time. Ahead of Game 3 in San Antonio, he and Dylan Harper received the same QUESTIONABLE designation.

"It pains me to see them in pain," Victor Wembanyama said, asked about the health of his teammates. "I trust that they're going to be healthy soon and come back. They should take care of their health ... like we did Game 1, we're going to have their back.

" May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox drives the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe in the fourth quarter during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Without Fox in the mix, the Spurs managed a double-overtime victory at Paycom Center behind the first 40-20 outing of Wembanyama's career.

They weren't so lucky in Game 2 after losing Harper, but the Thunder suffered a major casualty of its own in Jalen Williams, who re-aggravated his left hamstring and has been ruled OUT since.

"Losing a guy like that," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander began, " caliber player like that, no matter how good your team is, otherwise, it hurts a little bit. A lack of Fox allowed the Thunder to compensate for its missing pieces in both Game 1 and Game 2, causing the Spurs to turn the ball over 44 times across the pair of contests. In that sense, Fox's presence has been a saving grace for San Antonio.

"Obviously, one person can't make up for what Fox ... or Dylan brings for us," Stephon Castle said. "We're just trying to do it as a team. " In the two games since his return, Fox has dished out 11 assists with only four turnovers. While his scoring figures have dipped accordingly, the 27-year-old logged a double-double in Game 4 to help the Spurs finish a 21-point home blowout to even the series.

"He's been ridiculous all playoffs," Mitch Johnson said, asked about Fox playing through his bad ankle. " the things he's had to play through and what he's given us. " May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox practices before Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center.

| Scott Wachter-Imagn Images This postseason, Fox is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and two assists on 46 percent shooting from the field. Ahead a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday while their hosts are missing two key pieces, the Spurs plan to lean again on Fox's steady offensive presence. Without Williams and Mitchell, the Thunder will need several aspects of its game to go flawlessly, one being turnover creation. If Fox has any say, he'll prevent that.

And his teammates, feeding off his veteran energy, will follow suit.

"He's been dealing with ankle for a little bit now," Devin Vassell said. "For him to go out there and play — you can see he's not 100 percent — just shows he's a warrior. He wants to win. He wants to compete ... credit to him.

He didn't complain at all.

"Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsMatt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI. In the world of professional sports, he’s a firm believer that athletes are people, too.

He aims to spotlight the true, behind-the-scenes character of players and teams through strong narrative writing and sharp, hooking ledes.





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