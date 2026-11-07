Whoopi Goldberg Returns as Guinan in Magic The Gathering Star Trek Crossover

Whoopi Goldberg reprises her role as Guinan in the Star Trek Magic The Gathering Federation Fleet Commander deck releasing November 13 2026.

Whoopi Goldberg is officially returning to the Star Trek franchise as the iconic bartender Guinan in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering crossover event. This massive collaboration between Wizards of the Coast and Paramount will launch the Federation Fleet Commander deck on November 13, 2026. The release commemorates the 60th anniversary of the beloved science fiction universe.

Guinan Character History and Powers

Whoopi Goldberg first portrayed the El-Aurian character in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1988. Originally introduced as the bartender aboard the Enterprise-D, her role expanded significantly beyond serving drinks. Longtime fans remember her for extraordinary wisdom, a mysterious past, and a close friendship with Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

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Guinan possessed remarkable abilities including heightened awareness of timeline changes. She was one of the few characters capable of standing up to the omnipotent entity Q. Screen Rant has previously ranked her among the most powerful and ten smartest characters in the entire franchise. Her enduring popularity led Goldberg to reprise the role decades later in Star Trek: Picard.

Federation Fleet Card Mechanics and Stats

The new trading card titled Guinan, Ancient Advisor features artwork by illustrator Nicky Barkla. Classified as a rare Legendary Creature - El-Aurian Advisor, the card requires three mana to summon. This cost includes one white mana and grants the creature a power and toughness rating of one over four.

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Players can spend one mana and tap Guinan to place a positive one plus one counter on each creature they control that entered the battlefield during the current turn. If this action results in at least two counters being distributed, the player also draws a card. This ability reflects Guinan's longstanding role as a trusted advisor who strengthens those around her.

Faction Roster and Pricing Details

Federation Fleet is a 100-card Commander deck led by Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary. The roster also includes familiar faces such as Beverly Crusher, Captain Kathryn Janeway, and Miles O'Brien. Three other Commander decks are being released alongside the main set. Each Commander deck contains 100 cards, including 32 new-to-Magic cards.

Standard versions will be listed for roughly seventy-five dollars. Premium Collector's Editions are available for about one hundred and sixty dollars. The flavor text on the card features sage dialogue from the character: human intuition and instinct are not always right, but they do make life interesting.

Release Schedule and Digital Integration

Pre-release events for the crossover began on November 6, 2026. The digital launch on Magic: The Gathering Arena is scheduled for November 10, 2026. The full tabletop release for collectors and players occurs on November 13, 2026. The larger crossover celebrates Star Trek's six-decade legacy with cards drawn from across the franchise's history.

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The cards include content from both television shows and films. Magic: The Gathering was created by Richard Garfield and released on August 5, 1993. The game has since expanded into numerous video game adaptations including Magic: The Gathering Arena. This collaboration highlights the enduring cultural impact of both gaming and science fiction communities.