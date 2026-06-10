Whoopi Goldberg Defends Trump's Attendance at Knicks NBA Finals Game

Whoopi Goldberg sparked debate on The View by supporting Donald Trump's presence at the NBA Finals, asserting that all Knicks fans belong at the game regardless of politics.

Whoopi Goldberg expressed unexpected support for President Donald Trump 's attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks were playing. During a Monday episode of The View , the 70-year-old actress and co-host began with an apology but firmly stated that any Knicks fan, including Trump, should be present to support the team.

The panel had been debating whether Trump's presence might bring a 'jinx' to the Knicks, who were on a 13-game winning streak. Goldberg dismissed the idea, arguing that the Knicks were 'on a mission' and that nothing could jinx them. She emphasized that as a New Yorker, she had always been a Knicks fan, and that shared fandom transcended political differences.

While other hosts like Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin raised concerns-Navarro noting Trump is now a Floridian who fled New York taxes, and Hostin citing burdensome security measures for attendees-Goldberg remained steadfast. She insisted that being a Knicks fan meant earning the right to support the team regardless of personal feelings, and that the focus should be on positive energy. Ultimately, the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs 115-111, ending their winning streak. Trump called the game 'fantastic' as he departed from New York





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