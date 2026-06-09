Whoopi Goldberg Defends Trump's Attendance at Knicks Game

On her talk show, Whoopi Goldberg supported President Trump's decision to attend the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden despite security concerns, stating that any Knicks fan has the right to be there.

in a rare moment during the latest episode of the talk show. Goldberg, who has frequently criticized the president, supported his decision to attend the Knicks game on Monday evening despite concerns about increased security measures.defended President Donald Trump ’s decision to attend the Knicks game on Monday evening.

Some critics had raised concerns about the security implications of his attendance.

“They are two games ahead in the NBA Finals, but tonight’s triumphant return to the home court at Madison Square Garden has a lot of fans kind of worried, especially after you-know-who accepted an invite from Knicks owner James Dolan,” Goldberg said. She said this before the footage was played of Trump telling reporters he had accepted an invitation from Dolan.

The footage also included television personalities such as Stephen A. Smith and Donny Deutsch reacting to the news and suggesting that Trump and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani skip the game.

“I’m sorry. Trump and Mayor Mamdani are Knicks fans, and have been,” the host said.

“They’re New Yorkers. And there’s nothing either one of them can do to change what’s happening in this city, for this team. ”“You know what,” Goldberg responded, “I don’t think anything can jinx anything. I think these guys are on a mission!

They’re like the Blues Brothers: They’re on a mission from God! And they have been winning and doing everything, and you know, you could be buck naked up in the box, and ain’t nobody paying attention! ” Goldberg added, “Anybody who’s a Knicks fan should be there. You earned the right as a Knicks fan.

I don’t care who you are. I don’t have to like you, I don’t have to dig you. ” The game is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden. Due to Trump’s attendance, security measures at the venue are expected to be increased.

The NYPD has encouraged attendees to arrive at least two hours before the game. Sourav Chakraborty is an entertainment writer at Evolve Media, where he covers movies, television, and everything in between. A film student and cinephile, Sourav channels his deep passion for cinema into crafting meaningful content. When he's not writing about cinema, Sourav is usually found watching the latest films and shows, which helps him keep up with the fast-changing industry trends.

Netflix is always updating with new movies for fans to watch. As we head into the summer, here’s a look…Some first-look images of Heart of the Beast, a new survival thriller where Brad Pitt and a dog take on…Disclosure Day director Steven Spielberg recently went on the record to say he absolutely believes that aliens have visited Earth…Peacock‘s lineup this week brings six fresh premieres, one season finale, and more new releases to watch.

The binge marathon…Netflix will add a highly anticipated sequel in a crime drama franchise featuring Henry Cavill next month. Starring alongside Stranger…Jennifer Lawrence‘s R-rated black comedy movie is leaving Netflix soon. The star-studded film’s exit is due to the streaming juggernaut’s…Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called out CBS News leadership, branding executives “Trump suck-ups.

” It followed Scott Pelley‘s firing from 60…Veteran talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, mocked President Donald Trump over his use…Stephen Colbert closed The Late Show with emotion, surprise guests, and barely any Trump jokes. The longtime host avoided direct…The White House recently shared a picture of Donald Trump as James Bond. This sparked a plethora of reactions, with…





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Whoopi Goldberg Donald Trump Knicks Game Madison Square Garden Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamDonald Trump plans to be back at Madison Square Garden in New York to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs

Read more »

Donald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamInvited by Knicks owner James Dolan, he will be the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game.

Read more »

Whoopi Goldberg defends Trump attending Knicks NBA Finals gameWhoopi Goldberg defended President Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the NBC Finals on 'The View' Monday, saying the longtime Knicks fan earned the right to be there.

Read more »

‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg offers rare defense of Trump: ‘Anybody who’s a Knicks fan should be there’“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg offered a surprise defense of President Trump as she supported his plan to attend the Knicks’ game on Monday evening – even if it caused security chaos.

Read more »