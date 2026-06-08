Whoopi Goldberg defends Trump attending Knicks NBA Finals game

Whoopi Goldberg defended President Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the NBC Finals on 'The View' Monday, saying the longtime Knicks fan earned the right to be there.

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Whoopi Goldberg defended President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on"The View" Monday, saying both men had earned a place at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals because they are longtime Knicks fans.

"I think anybody who’s a Knicks fan should be there," Goldberg said. "You earned the right as a Knicks fan. I don’t have to like you.

"are Knicks fans and have been, they're New Yorkers," Goldberg said. "And ... there’s nothing either one of them can do to change what’s happening in this city for this team. "Whoopi Goldberg defended Donald Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals, saying both are longtime Knicks fans and"New Yorkers. " "Tonight, tonight, tonight!

Come on, Knicks! Come on, Knicks! Come on, Knicks!

" Goldberg said. "We earned this bad boy. We earned this!

"for a long time and also a Jim Dolan fan," Trump said. "He’s a nice guy. The answer is, yes, he’s invited me, and I’m going.

"President Donald Trump said Knicks owner James Dolan invited him to Madison Square Garden for the team’s first home Finals game since 1999. "I think I speak for all New Yorkers when I say that Mayor Mamdani and President Trump, do not come to Madison Square Garden. We don’t want you," the fan said.

"You know what, I don’t think anything can jinx anything," Goldberg said. "I think these guys are on a mission. ""If I were advising him, I would be like, do not go, because if they lose tonight, everybody is going to —" Farah Griffin said before Sunny Hostin interjected,"The jinx! "Some Knicks fans objected to Trump and Mamdani attending the game, arguing their presence could add chaos to an already high-profile night at the Garden.

"All we need to concentrate on is putting our energy and good energy towards them, towards the Knicks," Goldberg said. "That’s what this is about. " Trump is attending as Dolan’s guest, while Mamdani is expected to attend separately and has said he will not sit with the president. The Knicks lead the Spurs 2-0 entering Game 3, the first NBA Finals game in New York since 1999.

Security concerns around Trump’s attendance prompted officials to cancel a planned watch party outside Madison Square Garden and add enhanced screening for fans. CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media. CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism.





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