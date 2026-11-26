Whoopi Goldberg faces online backlash for her playful tone during a segment on Fiona the hippo's death, while cohosts debate the incident.

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg sparked intense public backlash on Monday following her on-air commentary regarding the death of Fiona the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. Social media users widely condemned her delivery, describing her tone as inappropriate and mocking during a segment dedicated to the beloved animal that passed away earlier this week.

Public Outcry Over On-Air Demeanor

Goldberg, 71, began the segment with simulated sniffles and tears, a performance that viewers quickly labeled as insincere and disrespectful. One X user wrote, 'Lowkey pissed me off today actually like… why would you be playful while delivering this information?' after the moment aired live. Another commenter questioned if the actress viewed the nine-year-old hippo's accidental death on Thursday as 'a joke,' prompting further criticism from the online community regarding her lack of gravity.

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Details Of Fiona The Hippo S Death

Fiona died last week after ingesting a knit hat that had fallen into her enclosure on November 8. Goldberg explained the tragic sequence of events to the audience, stating, 'A little child threw up in the air, a child threw it up, a fan sucked it in, it landed in the enclosure, and Fiona ate it.' The incident occurred after the young zoo attendee had a vomit incident, which a fan then sucked up before it accidentally landed in the habitat where the popular hippo resided.

Cohosts Debate Parental Blame And Zoo Duties

Following the explanation, Goldberg asked her cohosts if the public outrage directed toward the child's parents was fair. Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin responded by saying, 'No, and I feel so bad. I loved Fiona,' while noting that she followed the animal's journey since it became an internet sensation after surviving a premature birth in 2017. Ana Navarro added that placing a hippo in a zoo creates a heightened duty for the facility, parents, and visitors to ensure safety, suggesting that the public reaction stemmed from a sense of shared responsibility for the animal's well-being.

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Zoo Director Statements And Current Status

The Cincinnati Zoo announced Fiona's death on Thursday after days of medical efforts to help her pass the obstruction naturally. Director Dave Jenike stated in a press release, 'We are in shock at the moment. We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn't anymore.' He praised the animal care team for their heroic efforts, though he admitted that her body could no longer fight the blockage. The zoo confirmed that other hippos, Bibi, Tucker, and Fritz, are eating and behaving normally despite the loss of their companion.

Mixed Reporting And Ongoing Controversy

While some media outlets, such as Entertainment Weekly, framed Goldberg's demeanor as sincere, animal rights organizations were far less forgiving. An account called Equality For All Animals criticized Goldberg as an out-of-touch millionaire, also noting her previous comments supporting horse-and-carriage bans. The Daily Mail has approached The View for comment regarding the controversy. The incident has ignited a broader debate about how media personalities handle sensitive topics involving animal deaths and public tragedy.