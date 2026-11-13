US Producer Price Index rises 6.5% annually in October, largest gain since November 2022

Wholesale inflation accelerated to 6.5% year-over-year in October, the highest annual rate in nearly four years, driven by food, energy and transportation costs, with diesel up 115.2% from a year earlier.

US wholesale inflation accelerated in October to its highest annual rate in nearly four years, as energy costs and food prices pushed producer prices sharply higher.

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.3% from September to October, down from an upwardly revised 1.4% surge in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Compared with a year earlier, the PPI climbed 6.5%, the largest annual gain since November 2022, after advancing 6.3% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.4% for the month following a previously reported 1.3% jump in September, so the monthly reading came in better than expected.

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Broadening Inflation Driven by Food and Energy Costs

Even so, the report showed inflation broadening beyond energy goods, with food prices increasing by the most in eight months as expensive diesel raised transportation costs. Prices of goods excluding food and energy logged their biggest gain since May. There is no silver lining in the report, said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. It looks like consumers will be on the hook for a fresh burst of consumer inflation.

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Everywhere you look inflation is pushing forward and making the affordability crisis for Americans that much harder, Rupkey said. Food prices jumped 1.3% in October, the fastest monthly hike since July 2022, after increasing 1.1% in September. The increase was driven by fresh and dry vegetables, chickens, turkeys and roasted coffee. Wholesale fresh and dry vegetables prices jumped 26.7% in October, following a 30.7% leap in September.

Produce is primarily transported by trucking, an industry hit hard by spiking diesel costs. Prices for basic organic chemicals increased 3.9%. Overall goods prices rose 0.5% for the month, while energy prices dipped 0.1% amid a 7.9% decline in diesel fuel. Still, diesel fuel soared 115.2% on a year-over-year basis in October.

Goods prices advanced 10.2% in the 12 months through October, the biggest gain in four years. Excluding food and energy, producer goods prices increased 0.5%. These so-called core goods prices accounted for more than 60% of the rise in overall producer goods last month. The high diesel costs continue to flow into other categories, lifting transportation and warehousing costs.

Services Inflation Accelerates Amid Transportation Cost Hikes

Services increased 0.2% after accelerating 1.0% in September, and these prices have now risen for five straight months. A 2.0% increase in transportation and warehousing services costs, mostly freight transportation by road, accounted for three quarters of the rise in services inflation. The transportation of freight by trucks jumped 3.9%. There were also increases in the costs of fuels and lubricants retailing, health, beauty and optical goods retailing, food and alcohol wholesaling and hospital outpatient care.

Hotel and motel room prices increased 2.5%, but airfares dropped 1.2%. Excluding gas and food prices, core PPI rose 0.3% on a monthly basis and 5% annually, matching a rate last seen in January 2023. At the same time, massive investment in artificial intelligence technology and equipment is contributing another layer of inflationary pressure.

Electronic Component Prices Reach Record Annual Growth

Electronic components and accessories rose at a six-month high pace of 4.2% and are up 31.7% from a year earlier, the highest annual rate on record, according to BLS data going back to December 1966. The Iran war and the resulting energy supply shock have sent gas and diesel prices markedly higher in recent months.

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Fuel prices did not rise as quickly last month as in September, but ripple effects from the recent surge, coupled with more persistent price pressures, kept wholesale inflation elevated. While PPI does not translate directly to the Consumer Price Index, its trajectory and category-specific price hikes can serve as a potential bellwether for what consumers could experience in the months to come.

It is Economics 101 that producer prices lead consumer prices, and right now it looks like consumers will be on the hook for a fresh burst of factory inflation, Rupkey wrote Friday. Friday's PPI data, coupled with the hotter-than-expected October CPI released earlier this week, are expected to result in a rate hike from the Federal Reserve when policymakers meet in early December.

Markets Weigh Fed Rate Hike Options Amid Inflation Data

Markets are expecting a quarter-point hike; however, Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated earlier this week that a half-point hike could be necessary. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has also been cited in coverage of the central bank's next move. Strong consumer inflation readings together with comments from Waller have left financial markets wavering between pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike in December and leaving room for a half-a-percentage-point increase.

Financial markets anticipated another increase in borrowing costs in January, CME's FedWatch tool showed. With the PPI and CPI data in hand, economists estimated that core PCE inflation rose 0.3% in October after increasing by the same margin in September. In the 12 months through October, they forecast core PCE inflation advancing 3.2% after rising 3.1% in September. These are the inflation measures tracked by the central bank for its 2% target.

We expect a hotter increase for the PCE price indices as well, said Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide. Lingering impacts from the spike in fuel prices could linger into 2027, warranting further tightening by the Fed to limit second- and third-order inflation impacts, Ayers said. The report supports the view that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates after next month's widely expected increase.