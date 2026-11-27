A Black and Tan Coonhound named Rocker was the big winner at the 2026 National Dog Show.

The judges at the annual event on Thanksgiving chose the lovable pooch over the second-place finisher, a Lhasa Apso named JJ, during the competition at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The prestigious competition put on by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia celebrated its 25th anniversary by choosing the top dog out of a record 2,170 canines. Rocker is situated in the middle of the hound group here, between a Portuguese Podengo Pequeno and a Treeing Walker Coonhound. Pizza Hut cofounder Dan Carney dies, nearly seven decades after first launching the businessHost John O’Hurley and analyst David Frei also marked 25 years of narrating the event alongside Mary Carillo.

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The competition is shown live on NBC and Peacock every year following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. O’Hurley, who is also known for his classic role as J. Peterman on “Seinfeld,” joined Frei to show off three of the new breeds that were added to the competition during anY Nov. 25. The Teddy Roosevelt terrier, Basset Fauve de Bretagne and Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka were part of a record 217 breeds that participated in the dog show in 2026.