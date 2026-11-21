No. 1 Carlsbad takes on second-seeded Cathedral Catholic on Saturday for the CIF San Diego Section Open Division football championship.

Carlsbad quarterback Antonio D’Alessandro looks to pass during the first half on a high school football game against Torrey Pines on Oct. 3, 2026 in San Diego, Calif.

There’s no lack of plots and storylines heading into Saturday night’s CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship football game between private-school king Cathedral Catholic and North County public-school power Carlsbad High School at Southwestern College. There are the head coaches. Cathedral Catholic’s Sean Doyle will be seeking his 13th championship, which would tie him with Oceanside’s John Carroll for the most in section history.

Also read John Maffei’s picks: Open Division championship game highlights weekend of high school football finals

Having lost the Open Division championship game four times in the past seven years, Carlsbad’s Thadd MacNeal is searching for his first ring. Carlsbad senior running back Darian Webb, No. 3, rushes the ball during a game against Mission Hills High School on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, CA. There are the senior running backs.

Cathedral Catholic’s Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, a USC commit, is considered the most talented player in the section. Carlsbad counters with Darian Webb, who has rushed for 1,980 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Then there’s the history. The game is a rematch of last year’s Open Division title game. Carlsbad led 16-0 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t close the deal, and Cathedral Catholic rallied for a crushing 20-16 victory. We polled 16 head coaches throughout San Diego County, granting them anonymity in exchange for their candor.

Thirteen coaches picked Cathedral Catholic. Three picked Carlsbad. One coach flip-flopped, picking Carlsbad at first, then going with Cathedral before reversing field one more time to Carlsbad. Asked why he thought Cathedral Catholic would add another title, one coach said: “Thadd can’t win the big game, man.

You had a kid who started at Ohio State, and you couldn’t win the championship? C’mon dude, win the big game, Thadd. ” The coaches listed two primary reasons why they think Cathedral Catholic will hoist another plaque. One, they expect Fa’alave-Johnson to run the football more often than he has so far this season.

“If Cathedral gives Honor the ball, they win the championship,” said one coach. “If they don’t, Carlsbad wins it and Mac retires. ”Lincoln’s Andre Jackson #3 runs the ball against Cathedral Catholic’s Ryder Molchanoff #10 during their game at Cathedral Catholic High School on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. Cathedral Catholic defensive end Ryder Molchanoff, a New Mexico commit, has racked up 16½ sacks.

Advertisement

“That kid’s a monster,” said another coach. “I think they have the best player in the county in Honor and they’re really good up front defensively,” said a coach. “If you’ve got the best player and are the best up front, that’s usually a good combination. ”“Not many teams have had an answer for No. 3,” said a coach.

“I think the X factor is Carlsbad’s defensive front seven, which is better. And it needs to be better against Cathedral to win. ” Some coaches cast a sentimental vote for Carlsbad, wanting to see MacNeal win his first championship. Said another coach: “My heart is telling me to pick Carlsbad.

My mind is telling me Cathedral will win. ” One coach used a gambling metaphor to say why he picked Cathedral Catholic, feeling they simply have the better players.

“They have a different deck of cards,” said the coach. “We’re all playing poker, but my deck only goes up to 10. Cathedral’s got a lot of jacks, queens and kings. Cathedral’s got the whole deck plus the joker. They’ve got the wild cards.