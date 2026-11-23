China’s sportswear market is building speed. Can domestic brands overtake their Western counterparts?

Birding, surfing, camping, hiking, paddleboarding, basketball, yoga, weightlifting… in 2026, the demand for physical and outdoor activities is booming in China, and the country’s sportswear market is growing to meet it.

China’s sportswear market is worth $66.7 billion, according to Euromonitor, and is expected to reach over $73 billion by 2028. Though still dwarfed by the US sportswear market, which currently sits at $168 billion, China’s market is growing faster. As local consumers become more active and health-conscious, brands are expanding in what is fast becoming a large and increasingly diversified landscape.

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“The sportswear market in China is moving from volume to specialization, led by growing demand for technical outdoor products, trail-running footwear and activity-specific apparel,” says Marguerite Le Rolland, Euromonitor’s head of footwear and apparel. “At the same time, Chinese companies are making the transition from manufacturing for global brands to building global brands of their own. ”initiative, a major strategy launched in 2016 — is also having a knock-on effect on what people want to wear.

“Overall, there’s a shift in status-signaling in China, from the new-money big logo look, to the old money hobby and lifestyle-driven status,” says Allison Malmsten, China strategy consultant at Daxue. “As a result, we see white-collar office workers now sporting Arc’teryx and Descente to the office, rather than a luxury logo. ” While China’s sportswear market is ripe with opportunity, some Western megabrands are facing headwinds amid more selective consumer sentiment and a boom in domestic players.

Nike’s Greater China business has suffered, withChina was a growth engine for Lululemon post-pandemic, but revenues in the region fell 2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Adidas, after some difficult years in the region, is staging a recovery, with Greater China sales up 15% in the first nine months of the year.

Meanwhile, more nimble local brands like Anta Sports are building multi-brand portfolios that are quickly gaining market share, with HSBC analysts calling Anta a “clear winner” over Nike for its higher profit margins in a recent research report shared withThe first Anta Market fashion sports concept store in Shanghai. According to HSBC analysts, Anta is a “clear winner” over Nike for its higher profit margins in a recent research report.

The tension between legacy incumbents and newer players is playing out in an increasingly fragmented market. The age of the general fitness buyer in China is over, and a more segmented landscape has emerged.

“Five years ago, the market was driven by basic, all-purpose gear,” says Eva Zhang, project director of ISPO China, a leading sportswear trade fair. “Today, niche tracks like trail running, lightweight hiking, and even pet outdoor gear are booming. ” Some Western labels are benefiting from the shift: outdoor label Arc’teryx’s parent company, Amer Sports, saw 30.4% growth in Greater China for Q3 2026.

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ISPO’s Brand Showcase in Beijing in January 2027 aims to bring “international buyers closer to Chinese innovation,” says Zhang.

“Consumers have become far more knowledgeable and sophisticated about product function, materials and technical details,” adds Running Xie, general manager of insight, ideas and increment at Buy Quickly, a leading omnichannel e-commerce platform. “They demand category-specific technical gear, not one-size-fits-all athletic apparel. ” As less agile, more generalized incumbents struggle to adapt, local brands are stepping in to meet demand. Kailas, which specializes in trail running gear, is forecasting $1.7 billion in revenue this year.

Xie points to major local brand Mobi Garden , and mid-sized or smaller independent designer brands like UTO and Tajezzo , as just a few examples of names that have cornered a niche. They satisfy demand for sport-specific, professional-grade performance wear, which — even when it’s casual — helps telegraph knowledge, participation and status.

“Even if they don’t do it in a professional way, they need to have the professional item,” says Sophia Dumenil, co-founder of The Chinese Pulse. “It’s cooler to have the total look. It’s also a way to show that you take care of yourself. The new beauty standard that’s emerging is not about being delicate; it’s about being fit and healthy.

” At the same time, consumers also want sportswear they can wear when they’re not doing sports. Feng Chen Wang, who works with Under Armour on ‘Rebel Daughter’, a line of China-inspired sporty casualwear, has observed a blurring of boundaries between sportswear and everyday clothing in China — especially among Gen Z. “Sport isn’t a slot in the day; it lives inside the day,” says the designer.

“To reach a younger consumer, the garment has to be something you can wear into your life first. ” Feng Chen Wang and Under Armour’s collaboration ‘Rebel Daughter’ is a line of China-inspired sporty casualwear. The designer has focused on creating garments that aren’t built for competition but “light movement” — sporty-looking tracksuits with a contemporary fashion edge.

“Young people’s lives now are looser, more varied, and they want convenience. Nobody needs to change three or five outfits a day,” she says.

“The lines between occasion, function and fashion are being folded into one. ” Beneunder, a brand that makes sun-protective clothing, highlights the potential of the shift.

“Sun protection has evolved beyond a seasonal beauty concern into a broader lifestyle category,” says Cindy Gong, Beneunder’s affiliate marketing manager. “Consumers increasingly want products that combine protection with comfort, breathability, lightweight design, and style. We believe this reflects a wider shift toward functional clothing that can transition naturally between everyday life and outdoor activities.

” Beneunder, which makes sun-protective clothing, sees sun protection becoming “a broader lifestyle category” rather than a seasonal beauty concern, says affiliate marketing manager Cindy Gong. As sportswear branches out into these various specialties, consumer motivations can be separated into what strategists at forecasting agency WGSN think of as ‘Push’ and ‘Pause’ .

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“Right now, everything falls into those two camps,” says Alison Ho, APAC strategist at WGSN. “Chinese consumers are either chasing a personal best or chasing peace. The brands that win will know which one they’re selling to. ”Local brands in China are gaining influence, but they must still compete with international names that are stepping up their strategies to capture the Chinese market.

Following a successful online launch in August, Alo Yoga has laid out plans to open nine stores across Greater China, while Reebok has set a target to open up to 200 outlets in mainland China by 2029. To successfully capture the market and connect with local consumers, cultural nuance is key.

Juliette Duveau, who runs The Chinese Pulse with Dumenil, points to Adidas’s collaborations with local designers, including Shuting Qiu and Edison Chen, and Nike, which has incorporated traditional Chinese medicine into multiple products and activations in the country, for instance, with the Jordan brand, which hosted a TCM-themed pop-up in Shanghai in partnership with BMX rider Nigel Sylvester. Nike also plans to design and develop 50% of its Nike Sportswear and Jordan products sold in China locally by fiscal 2030, per.

At a time when many international brands face heat in China for cultural missteps, this kind of hyper-localized approach cuts through.

“Just collaborating with a name today is not enough. The concept needs to be super-matching with what you want to do,” says Duveau. These localized activations are just the surface and hint at a larger macro shift in supply chains, with more products designed in China rather than just manufactured there. Nike’s announcement of its 2030 manufacturing goals is meant to better integrate into the market.

“It’s no longer just placing orders and OEM manufacturing, but moving towards co-creation and joint R&D,” says ISPO’s Zhang. “China is transforming from the world’s factory into a global innovation engine. ” At the same time, international giants face a rising tide of Chinese brands making their own inroads. In 2026, NBA player Stephen Curry signed a 10-year partnership worth a reported $400 million with Li-Ning, with Curry’s first shoe for the brand slated for release in 2027.

Anta, China’s largest sportswear company, which opened its first US flagship in California in February, is implementing a broad strategy of investing in international sportswear businesses. It recently became the largest shareholder in Puma and is also the largest shareholder of Amer Sports .

“It brings brands that are already established and reassuring in terms of their sports authenticity and innovation capabilities directly into their ecosystem,” says Duveau. “It also helps them to build credibility and legitimacy, which maybe gives Anta leverage to make their own brand more premium in the future. ” Gorpcore label Uppervoid sorts its gear by altitude and trip length.

“It’s specialists versus generalists,” says Ho. Zhang says that while Chinese brands have the hard power to compete globally, the challenges are clear.

“The stereotype of Made in China takes time to break, and moving from what is cost-effective to what is value-driven is the core challenge,” she says. In January 2027, ISPO will hold a Brand Showcase in Beijing, with exhibitors spanning outdoor and snowsports to camping and general lifestyle.

“Our aim is to help Chinese brands amplify their brand value globally while bringing international buyers closer to Chinese innovation,” says Zhang. While the big names battle for global relevance, some believe smaller brands will come to the fore.

“The most exciting energy is often below Anta and Li-Ning,” says Ho. She points to Aonijie, the official hydration partner of the UTMB World Series , and a new wave of design-forward labels that take a granular approach. Uppervoid, a gorpcore label whose slogan is “In Nature We Trust”, sells mountaineering gear that is segmented by altitude, and trekking clothing filtered by how many days you plan to spend on the road. More Fashion Stories from