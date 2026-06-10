Who will play the next Bond girl? Zendaya, Florence Pugh, or Anya Taylor-Joy?

The article discusses the speculation surrounding the casting of the next Bond girl, with three popular choices being Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Anya Taylor-Joy. It mentions that these actresses have a long history with Villeneuve, the director of Dune, and are well-known for their roles in large franchises.

The question of who will play the next Bond girl is a hot one right now. While some may be the favorite, several stars like Zendaya , Florence Pugh , and others make a strong case for the role.

Currently, little is known about the upcoming James Bond movie, including who will even be Bond himself. The highly anticipated movie that ushers us into the new era of Bond will be directed by Dune filmmaker, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay. The studio is expected to make a final casting decision sometime this year. Production will reportedly begin in 2027, just in time for its release.

It’s unclear what the next Bond movie will feature, but there are some staples likely to return, including the concept of the ‘Bond girl’





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