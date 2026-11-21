One of the biggest questions surrounding the UFC right now is who Ilia Topuria is going to fight next, and Kalshi’s UFC market hints at a massive one with Paddy

Pimblett tops the board with a 72% chance to fight Ilia next, with a sure title fight awaiting the winner. Topuria hasn’t fought since losing the lightweight title to Justin Gaethje on the White House lawn back in June.

Fans and analysts have linked Topuria and Pimblett for over a year with many now pointing to the two as the fight to make. Kalshi settles the market on whether Topuria and Pimblett face off before January 1, 2028. A $10 trade on Pimblett as the next opponent returns $3.57. The beef is real between Paddy and Ilia and has been brewing for over a year.

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The two faced off in the octagon following Topuria’s first-round knockout win over Charles Oliveira back in June 2025, when he became the double champ. This fight would likely set up the number one contender for the lightweight title. With Paddy losing his last title opportunity to Gaethje and Topuria losing the title, both need a win here to make their respective cases for a rematch even stronger.

Pimblett has picked up a win since, with a first-round submission over Benoit Saint Denis back in July. While many argue Topuria should get an immediate rematch against Gaethje, pushback has come from both inside and outside the octagon. Inside the octagon, Arman Tsarukyan’s last win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 has many pushing him into title contention with Gaethje.

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"He's not fighting me next. Arman deserves it way more than him. I didn't get lucky, I beat him up. He's gonna have to get a win before he fights for a championship.

" Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700. Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage.

He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.