Who Will Be the Next-Gen Bond Girls?

After the new 007 is announced, who will take the part of his captivating co-star? Browse our best theories.

Who will be the next James Bond? With final screen tests having recently taken place, we may now be closer to an answer than ever before.come, attention will quickly turn to another pressing question: who will make up the next generation of Bond girls?

Far from being the helpless ingénues of yore, under the direction of new Bond helmer Denis Villeneuve, we presume these women will be more than a match for 007—rival agents and worthy adversaries, perhaps, alongside the inevitable love interests. Here are 45 contenders who would fit the bill. If her husband, Jack Lowden, does indeed become 007, could the Irish four-time Oscar nominee come aboard, too?

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They’d be very lucky to have her.movie, so she’s clearly not opposed to blockbuster franchise work. As ridiculously talented newcomer-turned-overnight sensations go, she feels destined to be a Bond girl.trilogy—not to mention being one of the most bankable actors working today—the fashion favorite should be at the front of the queue. , the model-turned-actor has proved her chops and would be a worthy partner in crime for 007—particularly if the new plot line takes him east.

—would the Brit join the Bond franchise as a scintillating fellow secret agent? Hell, she could write the new song, too.

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If Bond’s latest mission takes him to Scandinavia, it’s easy to see the Norwegian Oscar nominee and indie darling–best known forIf Bond heads to the Indian subcontinent on his mission, might I suggest casting a Bollywood powerhouse and red-carpet regular with more thanmoviesfixture who’s since gone stratospheric, the Brit fits the classic Bond girl mold—impossibly beautiful and surprisingly steely . She played Carolyn Bessette Kennedy to widespread acclaim—slipping into a Bond girl’s stilettos feels like the obvious next move.

Her turn as Catwoman proved she’s a high-kicking, gun-toting force to be reckoned with. After that, being a Bond girl would surely be a walk in the park. One of the most powerful actors and producers in Hollywood right now, the Australian is prime Bond girl material in every sense. Beatlesfranchise star is another actor who feels like something of a no-brainer for the part of the next Bond girl.

, she could bring the same flair and ferociousness to the Bond franchise. alum who has the chops and innate glamour needed to pull off a Bond girl role is the captivating Brit. , the American actor has become her generation’s most sought-after steely scream queen—resilient, mesmeric, even deadly.

Ideal qualities for a Bond girl, too, one could argue…The Run-Through with Vogue , a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion. She works across both the magazine and the website’s Arts & Lifestyle section, writing and editing pieces on film, TV, and awards season, as well as travel and food. She previously held the same role at Vogue Global Network, ...