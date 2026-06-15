Who were the VIPs at White House UFC event?

President Donald Trump is hosting a UFC fight night on the White House grounds, as part of programming for America’s 250th anniversary. CNN’s Kit Maher reports on which big-name guests attended the event.

President Donald Trump is hosting a UFC fight night on the White House grounds, as part of programming for America’s 250th anniversary. CNN's Kit Maher reports on which big-name guests attended the event.

Fans celebrate after the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years.

As fans celebrate the franchise’s first title since 1973, here’s a look back at what the world looked like the last time New York won. Thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace to watch the annual Trooping of the Color celebrating the official birthday of King Charles III. More than 60 of the world’s top sumo wrestlers will compete in a weekend-long tournament in Paris, which hasn’t hosted such a tournament for the traditional Japanese sport in over 30 years.

President Trump’s much anticipated UFC fight at the South Lawn of the White House is going ahead as planned, despite thunderstorms in the forecast, UFC President Dana White said at a press conference ahead of the fight weekend. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reports.





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