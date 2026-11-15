WHO Warns of Surging Infections in Gaza Amid Flooding and Overcrowding

The World Health Organization reports a sharp rise in respiratory diseases in Gaza, driven by heavy rains, flood-exposed shelters, and severe overcrowding.

The World Health Organization has issued a stark warning regarding a dramatic increase in acute respiratory infections across the Gaza Strip, attributing the crisis to a combination of heavy rainfall, widespread flooding, and severe human overcrowding. Dr Reinhilde Van De Weerdt, the WHO representative in Palestine, stated that the current health situation is deteriorating rapidly as displaced Palestinians are forced into increasingly cramped and unsanitary living conditions. This public health emergency coincides with the Israeli military's expansion of the Yellow Line demarcation zone, which has further restricted movement and intensified the density of populations in remaining habitable areas.

Respiratory Infections Surge Amid Heavy Rains

The statistical impact of these conditions is already evident in recent health data released by the World Health Organization. Acute respiratory infections have risen by thirty-three thousand cases compared to the same period last year, a surge that health officials describe as alarming and unsustainable. These illnesses currently account for eleven percent of all medical consultations in the territory, a figure that experts predict will climb significantly as winter weather approaches. Dr Van De Weerdt emphasized that the combination of cold temperatures, poor ventilation in shelters, and the dampness caused by standing water creates an ideal environment for viral and bacterial transmission.

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The agency noted that just a few days of rain have already exposed the fragility of the current humanitarian infrastructure, suggesting that the coming months will bring even more severe challenges. The WHO stated that the worst health outcomes are yet to come, particularly as the population remains exposed to the elements without adequate protection from the elements. The agency is urging immediate access to laboratory supplies to diagnose patients correctly, warning that without these critical tools, a broader public health disaster is imminent. The difficulty in securing essential medical diagnostic equipment further complicates efforts to contain the spread of these infectious diseases.

Displaced Populations Face Extreme Health Risks

Nearly one million displaced people in Gaza are currently living in areas that are exposed to flooding, with approximately four hundred thousand of them situated in locations deemed at extremely high risk by the World Health Organization. The flooding has created standing water that serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests, increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases alongside the respiratory issues. Furthermore, the damp conditions inside tents and makeshift shelters have encouraged the growth of mould and bacteria, which are major drivers of respiratory infections, especially among young children who are most vulnerable.

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Poor sanitation and lack of hygiene infrastructure exacerbate these health risks, turning shelters into hotspots for contagion. The WHO highlighted that the pressure on the healthcare system is immense, as the number of cases continues to outpace the capacity for treatment. The agency is calling for the immediate entry of laboratory equipment to prevent further outbreaks, stressing that early detection is vital to avoiding a collapse of the public health system. The situation is particularly dire for families who have lost their homes and are forced to live in tents that offer little protection from the rain and cold.

Political Constraints and Humanitarian Barriers

The humanitarian situation is further complicated by political and military decisions that restrict the flow of aid and reconstruction materials into the territory. COGAT, the Israeli military agency responsible for coordinating aid, has stated that equipment intended for the reconstruction of Gaza will only be permitted to enter after Hamas has been fully disarmed. This condition delays the repair of essential infrastructure, which could otherwise help improve living conditions and reduce the spread of disease. The expansion of the Yellow Line, a demarcation established under the October US-brokered ceasefire, has also contributed to the overcrowding by forcing more people into smaller, safer zones.

Dr Van De Weerdt explained that the increased density of people in these restricted areas makes the spread of viruses between humans much more likely. The agency is working to mitigate these risks but faces significant logistical challenges in accessing the necessary supplies and safe zones for distribution. The global community has condemned recent Israeli strikes on hospitals and urged compliance with ceasefire terms, but the immediate health crisis remains unresolved. The WHO continues to call for unrestricted access to medical supplies and safe passage for humanitarian workers to address the escalating health emergency in the region.