WHO Confirms First Winter Death in Gaza as Respiratory Cases Surge 33,000

A nine-month-old infant is the first winter fatality in Gaza as the WHO reports 33,000 more respiratory cases than last year due to severe overcrowding and flooding.

The World Health Organization has confirmed that a nine-month-old Palestinian infant died from severe hypothermia, marking the first recorded cold-related death in the Gaza Strip during the current winter season. The Gaza Health Ministry identified the deceased child as Kinan Ahmed Arqiq, noting that he suffered a sharp and dangerous drop in body temperature that proved fatal. This tragedy underscores the deepening humanitarian crisis as heavy rainfall and severe overcrowding drive a sharp increase in life-threatening respiratory illnesses across the enclave.

The infant was initially transferred from the Kuwaiti Hospital to the Nasser Medical Complex on Thursday. According to a statement carried by the Gaza media office, he arrived at the medical facility in critical condition and was pronounced dead upon arrival. A subsequent forensic examination confirmed that severe hypothermia was the definitive cause of death, adding a grim milestone to the ongoing health emergency in the territory.

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Beyond this single fatality, the ministry reported that ten people in total have died from cold exposure during the 2025 winter season in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization warns that the situation is deteriorating rapidly, with Dr. Reinhilde Van De Weerdt, the WHO Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, cautioning that the worst impacts are yet to come. She emphasized that the full force of winter weather is expected to intensify the health crisis significantly as the season progresses.

Respiratory infections are now causing severe strain on the fragmented health system, with acute respiratory infections standing 33,000 cases higher than at the same time last year. Dr. Van De Weerdt highlighted this statistical surge during a briefing with reporters in Jerusalem, stating that the current data already reflects the immense pressure on medical facilities. Respiratory issues now comprise 11 percent of all health consultations currently, a figure that the agency warns will worsen as the winter season fully sets in.

Poor living conditions and severe overcrowding are the primary drivers of this epidemic, as the Gaza population is squeezed into an increasingly smaller geographic area. Dr. Van De Weerdt described the situation as shocking, noting that just a few days of rain demonstrated the severity of what the coming months will bring. Nearly a million displaced people in Gaza are currently living in areas exposed to flooding, with 400,000 of them located in areas deemed at extremely high risk.

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The combination of dampness, mould, and bacteria in these shelters acts as a major driver of respiratory infections, particularly for vulnerable groups like young children. The agency said flooding heightened the risk of contaminated water, while standing water gave mosquitoes and pests more places to breed. Dampness encouraged mould and bacteria that are major drivers of respiratory infections, especially in young children, creating a toxic environment for those already displaced.

Heavy rainfall between November 6 and 8 caused widespread flooding across the Gaza Strip, damaging thousands of tents and temporary shelters. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, approximately 1.4 million people, representing 65 percent of Gaza's population, are living in tents or damaged buildings. Standing water from these floods has created breeding grounds for mosquitoes and pests, while contaminated water sources further complicate public health efforts.

The ongoing conflict has left much of the region in ruins, forcing displaced families into precarious living conditions that offer little protection from the elements. The World Health Organization faces significant difficulties in obtaining essential laboratory supplies, which are critical for accurately diagnosing patients before treatment can begin. The agency emphasizes that the lack of these vital resources hampers their ability to manage the surge in illnesses effectively.

Dr. Van De Weerdt cautioned that the convergence of extreme weather, inadequate shelter, and supply chain disruptions continues to threaten the survival of the civilian population in the territory. She stated that it is shocking that just a few days of rain really showed what the coming months will bring, and that winter has not even fully set in. The WHO expects cold weather, flooding, overcrowded shelters, and poor ventilation to push respiratory numbers even higher in the immediate future.

International aid agencies are struggling to keep pace with the escalating needs as the infrastructure remains heavily compromised. The difficulty in obtaining laboratory supplies highlights the logistical barriers that hinder comprehensive medical responses. As the winter deepens, the lack of adequate shelter and essential medical resources leaves the displaced population extremely vulnerable to further health deterioration.

The death of the infant serves as a stark indicator of the environmental and health hazards facing civilians in the enclave. With thousands more at risk from exposure and infection, the humanitarian outlook remains dire. The combination of ongoing restrictions, limited aid access, and extreme weather conditions creates a perfect storm for public health disaster in the region.

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Health officials warn that without immediate intervention and increased supply of medical and shelter resources, the death toll is likely to rise further. The current statistics of 33,000 excess respiratory cases provide a baseline that is expected to grow as temperatures drop. The World Health Organization continues to urge for unrestricted access to deliver aid and protect the most vulnerable populations.

The crisis in Gaza has drawn international attention to the plight of displaced children and the elderly who are most susceptible to cold-related illnesses. Kinan Ahmed Arqiq's death is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of health failures caused by the humanitarian conditions. The WHO's warning about surging illnesses suggests that this winter season will be particularly deadly for the civilian population.

As the rainy season continues, the risk of waterborne diseases adds another layer of complexity to the health emergency. Flooded areas have contaminated drinking water sources, increasing the likelihood of additional outbreaks. The interplay between respiratory infections and waterborne diseases poses a significant challenge for healthcare providers who are already stretched thin.

The humanitarian situation requires urgent attention as the world watches the deteriorating conditions. The WHO's data on rising cases and deaths serves as a critical alert to the international community. The need for adequate shelter, medical supplies, and protection from the elements is more pressing than ever for the people of Gaza.

The death of the infant and the surge in respiratory cases highlight the urgent need for humanitarian aid and political solutions. The current winter season has already proven deadly, and experts warn of even more severe consequences ahead. The situation in Gaza remains a critical emergency that demands immediate global response and sustained support for relief efforts.

The World Health Organization's findings provide a clear picture of the severity of the crisis. The first winter death, combined with the massive spike in respiratory illnesses, paints a grim outlook for the coming months. The agency's warnings serve as a call to action for increased humanitarian assistance and protection for civilians in the conflict zone.