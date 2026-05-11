Who Wants To Be A Millionaire final question leaves contestant with half a million pounds, while another player bags the full jackpot

Andrew Fanko, 44, from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, became the latest contestant to reach the million-pound question during a recent episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on Sunday night. He was left stumped by an 'easy' final question and did not guess correctly. The game show continues to test contestants' knowledge and agility with various topics and rigged question final scores.

A Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant took home £500,000 on Sunday night's show after being left stumped by an 'easy' final question . Andrew Fanko, 44, a translator from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, joined Jeremy Clarkson in the studio and made it all the way to the million pound question.

He opted to use his Ask The Audience lifeline, with Bette Midler coming out on top with 36 per cent followed by Andrew Lloyd Webber on 32 per cent. However, he missed the chance to win the million-pound prize.

Meanwhile, another player, Roman Dubowski, won one million pounds after answering 15 questions correctly





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Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Contestant £500 000 Jeremy Clarkson Ask The Audience Lifeline Bette Midler Andrew Lloyd Webber Final Question Million-Pound Prize Roman Dubowski Win One Million Pounds

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