Who Wants an Unsexy Ferrari?

The new EV from the iconic Italian sportscar maker is so underwhelming it had to be memed.

Ferrari reveals its new EV, the UN shares an alternative metric to GDP, and Europe won’t embrace A/C despite deadly heatwaves. Listen on your computer:This week: Ferrari revealed its new EV designed by Jony Ive and it looked so bad it became a meme.

, discuss the reaction to the $640,000 Ferrari Luce and how this story fits into the overall state of the electric vehicle market. Then, the hosts dig into the stat dashboard the U.N. wants to replace GDP as the main prosperity metric and debate whether GDP is even relevant enough for it to matter.

And finally, they’ll examine why the UK and Europe are still so resistant to air conditioning despite beingWant to hear that discussion and hear more Slate Money? Join Slate Plus to unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts.

You can subscribe directly from the Slate Money show page onA weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.





Slate / 🏆 716. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economics Cars Europe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Ferrari Luce EV Is The Apple Car We Never GotBehind the pomp and bluster of the Luce launch, cruelly dubbed the Fisher Price Ferrari by some online, there are more than a few nervous automotive executives. And if evidence were needed of this, Ferrari's second EV has now been delayed till 2028.

Read more »

The Swiss Are Supposed To Be Neutral, But Even Toblerone's Trolling FerrariFerrari’s controversial Luce EV has become such meme material even a chocolate brand has joined the pile-on

Read more »

Lamborghini’s CEO Feels Good About Cancelling Its First EV After the Ferrari Luce BacklashIn the wake of the Ferrari Luce debut, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelman told CNBC that its decision to cancel its first EV was the right call.

Read more »

The Polarizing Ferrari Luce Breaks Every Ferrari Rule We KnowThe Ferrari Luce is Ferrari’s first EV, a 1,035-hp four-door with 193-mph performance, radical design, and seating for five.

Read more »