From K-pop to cultural nuance, standing out in a crowded market requires a granular approach. But who succeeded?

Overall Swiss export value has grown by 2.7%, driven by unexpected pockets of growth in emerging markets , which offset drops in traditionally strong markets like China and Saudi Arabia .

The latesthighlights nuanced market trends, underscoring the need for watch brands to pay particular attention to local cultural needs. In China, for example,, 55% of luxury watch consumers surveyed have bought themselves a timepiece to celebrate their birthday.

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Recognizing these behaviors can help brands make their messaging more impactful — a strategy that will become increasingly important as shoppers rely more on emerging channels to discover products and brands.audit highlights how brands are appointing high-profile cultural influencers in newer markets, from K-pop stars to Thai actors, as brand ambassadors. As the geography of growth shifts, so too must campaign strategies.

And while mainstream sports like motoring and equestrianism have historically provided key partnerships for luxury watches, more niche sports are helping brands reach new audiences. Yet our digital analysis also exposes some tensions the industry is grappling with; the channels relied on for sourcing trusted information are not always the channels consumers use to discover new brands and products and, as use of generative AI becomes more widespread, brands will need to adapt their digital strategies to boost visibility in this emerging space.

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Opportunities also remain to strengthen the omnichannel experience, with our survey highlighting shopper frustration over limited online service options. In a market steeped in tradition, established leaders have defended their positions in the ranking, while collaborations with the worlds of film and art are helping legacy brands stay fresh. Consumers also continue to favor buying directly from brands, with 47.8% on average having bought their most recent watches this way or from multibrand specialists .

Yet while brand awareness has risen year on year, purchase intent remains relatively flat, even as enthusiasm for resale grows. As much as the availability of digital product passports and authentication services may encourage shoppers to engage with resale platforms, economic pressures expose a bigger driver: price sensitivity. Older consumers are particularly likely to wait for sales and discounts before making a purchase.

This suggests that the demand forin the pre-loved watch environment is as much a reflection of price sensitivity as it is the result of improved services in this space. It also means that, over the coming year, luxury watch brands will need to work harder to defend those “brand new” watch sales in the primary market. Cartier retains its leadership position for the third year.

This summer, Cartier added actor PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn to its portfolio of Thai ambassadors, which already includes singer and actor Jeff Satur, actress Kimberley Anne Woltemas and actor Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn. This has helped it to maintain momentum on platforms like Instagram and gain ground on TikTok. Yet while awareness has risen, consumer opinion is more mixed, with small declines in perception of innovation, value for money and experience, showing even leaders cannot rest on their laurels.

Improved consumer perception, the highest recognition and highest purchase intent have helped Rolex to secure the second spot in this year’s ranking. The availability of certified pre-owned Rolexes at official stockists means the brand is well-positioned to take advantage of the rising demand for pre-loved luxury timepieces. Small but steady gains on all Western social media platforms have also helped the brand to stay front of mind for consumers in a cluttered digital landscape.

Omega narrowly misses out on second place this year. The brand benefits from high awareness and improved perception across several metrics. Its strong digital performance is helped by high-profile collaborations, for example, its James Bond/After breaking into the top five last year, Tag Heuer has managed to hold on to fourth position.

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The brand benefits from significant gains in consumer awareness, perception of quality, and positive association with more emotional drivers, as well as increased purchase intent in a market where this is relatively flat. Against a backdrop of rising price sensitivity, its positioning may help it to weather a volatile economic period. After two years spent in sixth position, IWC moves into the top five for the first time this year.

The brand ranks second for both Digital and Innovation, with a focused strategy on social media helping it reach new audiences. Its ongoing partnership with F1 is also helping to recruit more female followers, while its IWC. Inspired series celebrates women from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, its partnership with Watchfinder enables consumers to part-exchange pre-loved IWC timepieces when making their next purchase, providing a seamless way to engage with the increasingly relevant resale market. Watch Index, with brand performance evaluated against over 100 data points spanning consumer sentiment, digital marketing and innovation. The weightings of each assessment category and their metrics are determined by industry relevance and importance to the consumer, allowing for an objective assessment of a brand’s performance.

The final weighting for each category is agreed upon following a review process with our data analysts and expert editors. This year, we removed Chinese platforms from our digital audit due to lack of data availability, with weightings being reassigned proportionally to retained digital platforms . — participating in an annual consumer sentiment survey that ensures granularity is achieved when it comes to understanding awareness, customer challenges and brand perception.

This year, we surveyed 1,020 qualified luxury watch consumers in seven markets . Among them, 60% of luxury watch consumers spent between €1,500 and €4,999 on luxury watches in the last five years, while 40% spent over €5,000. Watch Index will continue to maximize the brands, metrics, and digital platforms assessed, with additions prioritized in line with industry needs and developments.