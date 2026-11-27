A large part of the winter holiday season is about expressing gratitude, and one way of doing that is through gifting. For people in your life like delivery drivers, caregivers or cleaners, should you give a tip or a monetary gift? Lizzie Post of the Emily Post Institute weighs in.

A large part of the winter holiday season is about expressing gratitude, and one way of doing that is through gifting. For people in your life like delivery drivers, caregivers or cleaners, should you give a tip or a monetary gift?

Lizzie Post of the Emily Post Institute weighs in. Then, whether as a gift or activity, these new family-friendly board games are a perfect addition to holiday fun. NPR games editor and Here & Now producer James Perkins Mastromarino shares his favorites. And, a sexuality educator wants to help autistic adults find love and connection, but says sometimes it’s difficult to get their families on board.

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Trishta Villalta, a board-certified behavior analyst, talks about her app, Capable Hearts. A large part of the winter holiday season is about expressing gratitude, and one way of doing that is through gifting. For people in your life like delivery drivers, caregivers or cleaners, should you give a tip or a monetary gift? Lizzie Post of the Emily Post Institute weighs in.