Who’s right? The workplace conflict behind the ‘60 Minutes’ dispute

Successful organizations need leaders willing to respect the knowledge of long-term employees, and employees open-minded enough to understand change might be required.

FILE - The CBS Broadcast Center on 57th Street in New York on April 20, 2023. We can all relate to both sides of the workplace dispute that erupted between May 25 and June 3 at CBS.

The conflict came to a head when a veteran journalist publicly challenged newly hired leadership during a staff meeting. According to multiple reports, he accused the new leaders of “murdering the show” and strongly challenged both leaders’ qualifications. The details belong to “60 Minutes. ” The underlying conflict belongs to every workplace where new leaders arrive determined to make changes and to every employee convinced those changes will make things worse.

Imagine you’re an employee who’s spent 30 years building something successful. You know your customers. You’ve survived crises, leadership changes, and industry upheaval. Your work has earned the respect of colleagues and produced results few organizations can match.

Then new leaders walk in the door. They question decisions that have worked for decades. They talk about modernization, transformation and strategic direction. They want toMany employees would view silence as a form of surrender and would feel an obligation to push back against changes they believe would dismantle what’s working.

After all, their organization already works well. Their product already succeeds. From their standpoint, the new leaders should respect a system that already works. From the owners’ perspective, success today doesn’t guarantee success tomorrow.

They’re responsible for future results in an ever-changing marketplace. Even successful institutions must adapt, or risk becoming tomorrow’s case study in complacency. Veteran employees often see risks newcomers miss. They understand history and customer expectations.

Their resistance sometimes protects organizations from expensive mistakes. The veteran journalist may have been right that proven systems deserve respect before being altered. But management deserves equal consideration. Organizations don’t hire new leaders to preserve the status quo.

They hire to prepare for the future. Markets change. Technology changes. Consumer habits change.

A strategy that delivered extraordinary results 10 years ago may fail tomorrow. A company’s leaders cannot allow respected veterans to fight them every step of the way. If they believe change is necessary, they must lead. Successful organizations need leaders willing to respect the knowledge of long-term employees and employees open-minded enough to understand change might be required.

This conflict plays out far beyond television news. Employees see it when a family-owned business sells to private equity and the new owners cut long-standing practices. Engineers and architects see it when a new CEO abandons products they’ve spent years developing. Nurses see it when hospital administrators impose new procedures from a corporate office.

Teachers see it when school districts adopt sweeping reforms designed by people who have never stood in a classroom. Sometimes the employees are right. New leaders may arrive with little understanding of what made an organization successful and may damage the very strengths they hoped to improve. Sometimes management is right.

Employees may become so attached to familiar processes that they resist necessary change long after the marketplace has moved on. The lesson for employees is to challenge ideas, not authority. The lesson for leaders is to seek understanding before demanding compliance. The strongest organizations recognize that institutional knowledge and fresh thinking aren’t competing forces.

Together, they form the foundation of lasting success. Lynne Curry is adjusting her workplace advice column’s schedule. Her columns will be published on a monthly basis in the Anchorage Daily News, with the next installment scheduled for July. Lynne Curry writes a column on workplace issues.

She is author of “Navigating Conflict,” “Managing for Accountability,” “Beating the Workplace Bully, and “Solutions. ” Submit questions at workplacecoachblog.com/ask-a-coach or follow her at workplacecoachblog.com, lynnecurryauthor.com or lynnewriter10.substack.com.





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