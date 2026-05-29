With Carlos Alcaraz absent, Jannik Sinner was expected to win the French Open

to capture his first French Open crown this year. Instead, the top-ranked Italian exited in the second round, leaving the men’s draw wide open. Here is a look at some of the favorites still in contention for the title:The three-time Roland-Garros champion is the most experienced of all contenders.

He is chasing a record 25th major title, and his first since the 2023A runner-up at Roland Garros in 2024, Alexander Zverev is chasing his first major title. He also advanced to three semifinals and another quarterfinal in Paris. The 29-year-old German is in excellent form, having reached the final in Madrid and the semifinals in Monte Carlo and Munich in the buildup to the French Open.

The second-seeded Zverev has yet to drop a set and takes on Frenchman Quentin Halys during the evening session Friday. At No. 4, the Canadian is the highest seeded player left in the top half of the draw and will take onHe is the latest tennis sensation from Spain.

The 19-year-old Jodar is into the third round at a major for the first time, up againsttitle in Marrakech last month, then made it to the semifinals in Barcelona and the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome. His tour-level record on clay is 17-3. By comparison, 14-time Roland Garros championCan the French teenager create a major surprise and emulate Yannick Noah, the last Frenchman to win at Roland Garros back in 1983?

Kouame reached the third round after a five-set thriller that delighted the French crowd and lasted just under five hours. The No. 318-ranked player next faces Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

“Winning Roland Garros is, of course, a dream,” he said. Kouame beatin straight sets in the first round, becoming the first man born in 2008 or later to win a Grand Slam match. Ruud reached the final at the 2022 and 2023 French Opens, losing first to Nadal and then Djokovic. The Norwegian player has struggled in the Paris heat this week and needed five sets to prevail in his first round match.

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