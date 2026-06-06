Who owns Bitcoin—And why the crash matters (or doesn’t) to your wallet

Bitcoin plunged over 15% in a week, erasing post‑election gains and hitting younger crypto investors hardest.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. Bitcoin has plunged more than 15 percent in the first week of June, wiping out months of gains and dragging the broader cryptocurrency market sharply lower.

The drop erases the post‑election surge that followed President Donald Trump’s return to the White House last year, raising new questions about whether crypto’s recent boom was built on durable fundamentals or political optimism. Younger investors, retirement savers with crypto exposure, and companies holding bitcoin on their balance sheets are the most affected, while most Americans will see little direct financial impact unless the downturn deepens.

Bitcoin’s slide to roughly $62,300 marks a fall of more than 40 percent year‑over‑year, returning the coin to pre‑election levels despite hitting an all‑time high of $126,198 in October 2025. Ethereum and XRP have followed the same trajectory, with double‑digit weekly losses and steep declines over the last month. The downturn arrives even as the Trump administration maintains a crypto‑friendly posture, underscoring how market sentiment—not policy alone—continues to drive volatility.

Bitcoin’s decline is part of a broader pullback across major cryptocurrencies. Over the first week of June, bitcoin, ethereum, and XRP each fell more than 15 percent, with deeper losses over the past month. The downturn follows a period of rapid appreciation tied to political optimism, regulatory signals, and Bitcoin’s record‑setting price in late 2025.was fueled by expectations of friendlier federal policy, including the creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve in early 2025.

That move boosted confidence among existing holders, but public awareness remained low and did little to attract new investors to the market. Now, with prices falling and enthusiasm cooling, the market is recalibrating. Bitcoin’s drop back to pre‑election levels suggests political tailwinds alone cannot sustain long‑term price momentum. Despite years of hype, only about 22 percent of Americans own or hold cryptocurrency, according to the 2026 Cryptocurrency Investor Trends Survey.

Ownership is heavily concentrated among younger men, and the demographic divide is widening rather than shrinking. Gen Z and millennials are the most active buyers, with nearly half saying they’re likely to purchase crypto in the next year. Men are nearly twice as likely as women to own or plan to buy crypto. Current holders are also the most committed: nearly 90 percent say they plan to buy more.

Knowledge gaps remain a major barrier. Nearly 60 percent of Americans who have never owned crypto say they don’t understand how it works, and only 4 percent consider crypto exchanges “very trustworthy. ” Awareness of major industry developments, including the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Coinbase’s addition to the S&P 500, and even Trump’s TRUMP memecoin, is significantly lower among non‑owners. The result is a market where crypto’s investor base is deepening rather than widening.

New milestones tend to reinforce conviction among existing holders while barely registering with the broader public. For most Americans, a bitcoin crash has little direct impact. Traditional banking, mortgages, and consumer prices are insulated from crypto volatility because the U.S. financial system does not rely on digital assets. But the downturn does matter for specific groups.

Millennials and Gen Z, who hold a disproportionate share of their wealth in crypto, can see significant paper losses when bitcoin falls. Companies and municipalities with bitcoin on their balance sheets may also feel the effects, as falling prices can drag down valuations and related tech stocks. Crypto crashes often trigger a shift toward “safe‑haven” assets like gold and renew calls for federal regulation, especially when retail investors face steep losses, the Motley Fool cites.

Still, unlike the 2008 financial crisis, crypto’s downturn does not pose systemic risk to the broader economy.





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