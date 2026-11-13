Jameis Winston uses Who Let the Dogs Out cadence on fourth down in Giants loss

Jameis Winston tried the Baha Men classic Who Let the Dogs Out as a cadence to draw Washington offsides on fourth-and-1, but the ploy failed and the Giants punted in a 24-21 loss.

Jameis Winston tried to answer a 26-year-old question with a memorable cadence, but the ploy failed in the New York Giants 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

On a fourth-and-1 play at the Giants 12-yard line with 3:41 remaining and Big Blue leading 21-17, the veteran quarterback went back to the year 2000 and invoked the Baha Men classic Who Let the Dogs Out to try to get Washington to jump offsides. Winston began yelling out signals from a bunched formation, but Washington held its ground.

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Winston Uses Dog Cadence

When that did not work, the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft reset the formation and delivered the cadence: Who let the dogs out? Who, who, who, who, who? The latter portion naturally sounded like barking. The play clock ran out on the Giants, and they were forced to punt it away with 3:27 left.

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The ploy did not work as Washington never jumped. You gotta be kidding, play-by-play man Al Michaels said with an audible chuckle on the Thursday Night Football broadcast. What is he doing? analyst Kirk Herbstreit said through a laugh. Winston initially tried to act nonchalant about his cadence, like every quarterback does it.

He mistakenly credited the Baha Men biggest hit to the Black Eyed Peas. Why did he do it? To get the defense to jump offsides, Winston deadpanned. Winston thought he moved the chains on third down, which would have rendered the fourth down irrelevant.

Giants Punt And Lose Game

It just had a nice ring to it, Winston eventually offered. Head coach John Harbaugh said the song title is part of the cadence. Teams do jump in that situation sometimes, he added, so that was the idea. Left tackle Andrew Thomas said the offense was not lobbying the coaches to go for it.

In the end, no one let the dogs out. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a seemingly crucial interception four plays later, but the Giants went three-and-out on the subsequent drive. That punt proved costly as the Commanders scored what turned out to be the winning touchdown on the ensuing drive of the 24-21 triumph, one that likely saved their season.

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Winston converted a 1-yard sneak on fourth down in the second quarter for a first down but could not do the same on the play prior to his cadence hijinks. The 1-yard run he originally seemed to manage was overturned after Washington challenged the spot. He has rushed 20 times this season for a meager 62 yards but has picked up 12 first downs.