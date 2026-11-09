Who judges the judges? | Morning Newsletter

Today, we’re starting with a new investigation into Pennsylvania's troubled legal system. Then, we cover a boycott and its backlash.

Hello, and welcome to the new week. It kicks off with a blast of sun, gusty winds, and highs near 60. Today, we’re starting with a new investigation that found judges in Pennsylvania failed to intervene in more than 250 cases in which lawyers provided what courts labeled ineffective representation .

Then, we’ll recap a boycott that drew condemnation from officials around the country and hundreds of counterprotesters to Center City . Plus, the first declared challenger to U.S. Sen. John Fetterman , and more news of the day. — Laura Benshoff If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here .

Also read Sumo wrestling, morning mac and cheese, and more highlights from Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ tailgate

Who judges judges? ✍️ Here’s Inquirer investigative reporter Samantha Melamed. One morning in July 2025, I was the lone spectator in Judge Frank Palumbo’s courtroom in Philadelphia, watching prosecutors and public defenders haggle over the fates of defendants. Palumbo paused the proceedings to talk to a lawyer he’d appointed to help a prisoner who had ineptly challenged his conviction.

The lawyer profusely thanked the judge for the job. Then, Palumbo offered a bit of guidance: “I think I know where this is going to go. I don’t want to make it overly complicated. It’s real simple.

” The judge said he’d pass along a brief that a different lawyer had filed that argued there was no merit to the man’s claims in a related case.

“I’m not saying plagiarize,” the judge said. The attorney told the judge he got the message.

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“So it’s called a Finley letter,” he said, using the common legal term for that no-merit brief, in which an attorney can argue against the client’s claims and ask to withdraw from the case. “It’s looking like it’s going to be a Finley dismissal,” the judge agreed after a bit more discussion, “but every option is open.

” I’ve spent years covering criminal justice in Pennsylvania, including the post-conviction system that allows people to argue that their lawyer had mishandled their case or to raise newly discovered evidence. That day, I left the courtroom wondering how what I’d observed squared with the state’s promise of effective legal representation in cases like this. Read on for Melamed’s full investigation .

Boycott and backlash A “Boycott Ride” against Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadelphia drew hundreds of counterprotesters to Center City on Sunday, and hundreds more patronized the affected businesses. In the days leading up to the event, officials from City Hall to the U.S. Congress had denounced the ride as antisemitic and hateful.

Organizers of the bike-based event said that they stood against antisemitism and that they were focusing on the businesses because of their owners’ support for Israel, per a statement posted to Instagram. On Sunday, our reporters circulated around both groups. They witnessed a fleet of police on hand, and the long lines of people queued outside the targeted eateries in solidarity. As the ride kicked off from Rittenhouse Square, some shouting and scuffles ensued.

Then the bikers pedaled away, leaving behind a large number of people holding Israeli flags. Read on for The Inquirer’s Maggie Prosser, Brett Sholtis, and Dana Munro’s full report . What you should know today Ahmed Moor, a 42-year-old West Philly resident, is the first candidate to officially declare a challenge to U.S. Sen. John Fetterman in 2028 .

A former City council staffer has launched a bid to be the next Philly register of wills, head of the office that issues marriage licenses, oversees estates, and approves wills . Norristown police fatally shot a man who was allegedly wielding a knife in Elmwood Park, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office said . The annual Peoplehood Parade in West Philly featured art-based protests against data centers and for more SEPTA funding .

Quote of the day Only 1.2% of veterinarians are Black. New Jersey reporter Melanie Burnley visited a Camden career day aimed at changing that statistic . 🧠 Trivia time The former police headquarters known as “The Roundhouse” on Race Street is an example of what architectural style? A) Neoclassical B) Victorian C) Beaux-Arts D) Modern Think you know?

Check your answer . What we’re... 🌸 Reviewing. Olivia Rodrigo’s sold-out stops in Philly dramatized the stages of a relationship as seasons in the year, blooming in spring and withering in winter, writes pop critic Dan DeLuca .

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🍽️ Bookmarking. Dietary restrictions like celiac disease don’t have to spell the end of dining out. Food critic Craig Laban has updated his ultimate gluten-free dining guide . 🎬 Reading.

A new survey of influential Black films highlights the work of three Philadelphia-connected auteurs, writes Inquirer arts and entertainment editor Bedatri D. Choudhury . 🧩 Unscramble the anagram Hint: The mayor of this city recently defeated U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in a stunning upset. ACME PAY Email us if you know the answer .

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Bob Bogart who correctly solved Sunday’s anagram: Dave Sunday . The Pennsylvania attorney general splits with President Donald Trump’s DOJ on some antitrust cases. Sunday spoke with The Inquirer to explain his approach .

Photo of the day 📬 Your ‘only in Philly’ story Welcome back to our ‘only in Philly’ series, where we highlight stories from you, dear readers. This week, we’d love to hear stories about a time that made you feel thankful to live in Philly. Email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter .

Today’s fall-themed “only in Philly” story comes from reader Charlene Wiltshire , who describes parking outside her church one fall morning, after it had moved to a new building: ... I went into the sanctuary feeling happy that I had found a spot so close to the front doors. After the service, when I approached my car, I could see little ivory-colored balls on the windshield and hood. I just assumed that they would fly off as I drove.

However, once I turned on the engine, I decided that I would use my windshield wipers to get the balls off the windshield. YIKES! All that did was to smash them on the windshield. When I got out of my car to inspect, there was a pervasive odor of manure...what in the world??!!!

... I later found out that our new church location is lined with beautiful gingko trees. In the fall of each year the mature gingkos fall from their branches. Their scent, when smashed, is like that of manure.

Ughhh! Needless to say, I’ve learned my lesson. In the fall, on Sunday mornings, I’m willing to park in a space that is not too close to these trees. 🍁 Stay clear of the fall gingko funk, folks.

Correction: Friday’s newsletter included an incorrect spelling of Malayshia Allford’s last name, based on law enforcement reports. By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10.