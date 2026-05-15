Who is the richest late night talk show host?

The article discusses the salaries of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers, highlighting that John Oliver is the richest with a net worth of $80 million.

Stephen Colbert enjoyed a reunion with his fellow late night talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Fallon , John Oliver and Seth Meyers on Monday. The group, who last assembled for their limited-run Strike Force Five podcast during the 2023 WGA strike, helped send off Colbert in style amid his final weeks, ahead of the last episode of The Late Show on May 21.

But while the television icons share plenty of history, they certainly don't share the same salaries. Colbert has spent nearly 11 years at the helm of The Late Show after taking the reins from David Letterman in 2015.

Meanwhile, Kimmel remains the ultimate veteran, with Jimmy Kimmel Live! broadcasting on ABC since 2003. Over at NBC, Fallon has marked 12 years hosting The Tonight Show, the same year Meyers' Late Night made its 2014 debut. Not to be outdone, Oliver is currently celebrating his 13 year fronting HBO's Last Week Tonight. Can you guess who the richest late night star in the group is? John Oliver - $80 Millio





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Late Night Talk Show Hosts Salaries John Oliver Stephen Colbert Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Kimmel Last Week Tonight The Late Show The Tonight Show

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